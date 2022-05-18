The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth League is hosting the district coach-pitch tournament July 6-10 at the Concordia Recreation District No. 3 Complex in Vidalia.

Vidalia is also hosting the Dixie Youth North Region 9-10 Tournament July 15-19.

The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth League season ends at the end of May.

Thirty-three teams are competing in the league this season.

All-stars from each age group will be announced following the final games of the season.

