The Concortdia Parish 10-year-old all-stars went unbeaten at the District 5 Sub-District Tournament in Vidalia.
Concordia defeated Winnsboro 8-7 on Thursday in its first game on June 30.
.Jackson Shirley tripled in the sixth inning and scored on an overthrow to the catcher to put Vidalia up 8-7.
Winnsboro put two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, but the runners were left stranded to secure the win.
Bryson Thornton was the winning pitcher.
Concordia beat Mangham 8-3 on Saturday after being rained out on Friday.
Bently Fuller was the wining pitcher
Braylin Myers had a double.
Concordia finished round robin play with a 17-3 win over Rayville later Saturday.
Jax Brashier collected an inside the park grand slam.
Thornton had two triples and a double.
Cody Dillon was the winning pitcher.
The Concordia T-Ball All-Stars placed second in the district tournament in Monroe.
Concordia lost to Rayville in its first game, but bounced back to defeat Caldwell 21-2, upend West Monroe by nine and 10-run rule West Carroll.
The last three games were played on Saturday after Friday was washed out.
Rayville and Concordia both advanced to the state tournament.
Concordia 9-10s will face East Ouachita Thursday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament.
The tournament is being played in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.