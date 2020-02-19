A confrontation between two area coaches two weeks ago did not result in fisticuffs. It did, however, deliver a black eye for Northeast Louisiana football.
There was no winner after a verbal confrontation between Union head coach Joe Spatafora and Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel lobby bar in Baton Rouge during the LHSAA Annual Convention last month.
And because witnesses refuse to speak on what exactly went down, we have two sides of the story, and that’s it. And each recount of what transpired made its rounds after a written report that Union requested from Baugh leaked.
According to the document, which had an official Ruston High School Athletic Department letterhead, Baugh stated that Spatafora approached him in the lobby where the coaches were drinking and asked, “why Ruston never schedules Union Parish for a football game.” Baugh dismissed it as a joke and explained that would be a lose/lose situation. Baugh isn’t wrong.
Union is a quality 3A team capable of upsetting a larger school. And because Ruston is a 5A school, the Bearcats would be expected to win that dangerous matchup.
Further along in Baugh’s statement, he alluded to a tone change in Spatafora. From suggesting he should knock Baugh’s teeth out to calling him and previous head coaches Brad Laird and Billy Laird “mother f------ Ruston p------,” the argument escalated.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, Baugh also claimed that Spatafora called him a “n----- lover.”
The following day Spatafora issued a statement, addressing Baugh’s answer to Spatafora’s scheduling question. He called it “insulting” and stated that both he and Baugh “used profanity” and behaved “in a way that we normally wouldn’t, had we not been drinking.”
The truth of the matter is we don’t know what was actually said between these two head coaches, but one thing they agreed on is the argument initiated because Spatafora had an issue with Baugh not scheduling Union.
Because this is the only topic both coaches agreed was actually discussed, I’ll give you my two cents on it.
To insinuate that Baugh is scared to play anyone is laughable to me when you look at the teams on Ruston’s schedule. Just look at last season’s schedule for instance.
Before playing teams like West Monroe, Alexandria and Ouachita in district, the Bearcats had Neville (back-to-back Class 4A semifinalist), Acadiana (2019 Class 5A State Champion), Airline, Archbishop Rummel (Division I State Champion) and Woodlawn-Shreveport. The year before Ruston played Neville, Acadiana and Class 6A Region II State Champion Longview (Texas).
In other words, this argument was off base to begin with.
The name-calling is one thing, and with the drinking that also took place, it’s highly likely this went from a playful ribbing to an aggressive confrontation. But any time you introduce a racial element, you cross a line you simply can’t come back from. Furthermore, you immediately draw headlines across the state and throughout the South.
I sincerely hope those words were never said by Spatafora. And it’s obvious Union officials don’t believe he did. After conducting their own investigation into the matter, Union Parish High School officials announced that Spatafora would remain the head coach of the Union Farmers, assuming certain conditions are met.
In the end, if you’re a Union Parish parent, you pray the allegations from Baugh’s end aren’t true. There’s too much division in this world to have your son play for a man capable of such hatred in his heart. And I think that’s why you saw the turnout you did in Farmerville for Spatafora’s rally. The alleged language used was too vulgar to believe anyone would ever convey in 2020, let alone a community figurehead that helps mold the next generation.
And if you’re a Ruston fan, you hope Baugh did not fabricate any of his account of the incident, as such allegations nearly caused another coach his career.
We may never know the full truth.
What we do know is NELA football became the subject of conversation for all the wrong reasons. Our collective pride in Northeast Louisiana football unfortunately took a punch to the gut last week. And it’ll take some time for these wounds to heal.
