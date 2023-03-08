The board had to wait until a teaching position came open.
Former Vidalia High assistant coach Josh Loy resigned after accepting the head coaching job at Cathedral High.
“The deadline to receive applications is March 24,” Cooley said. “We will begin interviewing the first of April.”
Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris resigned as head football coach at Vidalia High to go into private business.
“I’ve got a few opportunities in business that have blown up for me that I want to spend more time with,” Norris said. “And this will allow me more time with my family, as well. I really love coaching, not so much being a head coach. I have certainly enjoyed my time at Vidalia High.”
Norris took over for Rob Faircloth, who was interim coach after Dee Faircloth resigned in 2018.
Norris’ first year in 2020 saw the Vikings go 1-4 in a season cut short by COVID-19.
The Vikings went 2-8 in 2021, having to forfeit two games before the late season started because of COVID.
Norris led Vidalia to a 6-5 season this year.
Cooley said he has had a good bit of interest in the job before the advertisement ran this week.
“We are not going to have spring football, because I’m sure the new coach will want to be on hand for practices,” Cooley said.
Schools in the LHSAA have the option of having spring football, or starting a week early in the summer.
Cooley has also been working with the Town of Vidalia on drainage issues at the school.
“Mayor Buz Craft walked around the campus with us to see the problems we have, which are not of the town’s doing,” Cooley said. “All the water on campus goes to the big ditch between Viking and Eleanor.”
The school board discussed re-sodding Melz Field and Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium at its monthly meeting last month.
“I would love to have natural grass, a track and new press box in the future,” Cooley said. “I don’t think Astroturf is a good idea because in 10 years we would have to do it again, and I’m not sure we would have the money. It looks good, but I’ve always like the natural grass. So right now we’re working on solving our drainage problems, and appreciate the town working with us on this. By the time we get ready, it may take a lot of manpower to finish it. Look, I’m the Vidalia principal and former athlete at Vidalia High. I certainly want what’s best for this school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.