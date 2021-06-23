Usually when a high school football coach meets with the press in the summer, it’s for a team picture or a preview interview about the upcoming season.
But the summer of 2007 was not your typical summer for the Jena High School football team.
“I was walking to practice and saw a bunch of reporters and I had no idea if they were BBC, ESPN or CNN because all the biggies were coming in every day,” said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, who was in his first season as head football coach at Jena High School in 2007. “I walked up to the hill and asked one of them, ‘What are you doing’? He said, ‘I’m waiting on the storm, I’m waiting to see what all the hype is about.’ I said, ‘What kind of hype?’ And he said, ‘All this racial tension you’ve got going on. I’m just waiting on it to escalate.’ I said, ‘Well, you are going to see it right after practice.’”
Cooley said the reporter’s eyes widened and he asked him what he was talking about.
“He said, ‘Man, all I see is a bunch of kids intermingled down there doing basically what they would be doing at any high school practice anywhere.’”
Cooley then pointed to two Black football players and two white football players in the middle of the pile.”
“I said, ’They are going to be fighting tooth and nail in just a little bit,’” Cooley said. “He said, ‘Oh man, that’s good. Two black guys and two white guys.’ I said, ‘Yeah, the guy in the front right there owns the truck and only three people can sit in the front so one of them has to ride in the back on the way home.’ He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said. ’The only one assured of a seat up front is the driver because it’s his truck. The other three fight over the two remaining seats.’ He said, ‘They don’t pick it white and black?’ I said, ’No they pick it on who gets there first and who can hold their seat All of them out there have been in the back.’ He said, ‘Well, that’s not much racial tension.’ I said, ‘No, we’re here to play football. There’s probably racial tension around the school like it is in every school in America and it is by the people who want it to be there. We’re here about trying to play some football and we can probably do that just a little bit better if y’all would just leave us alone.’”
There would be no leaving alone in Jena in 2007.
Cooley was returning for his second stint in Jena in part because of incidents a year earlier which would bring turmoil to this small Louisiana town that would play out nationwide.
Cooley had been an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Jena from 1998 to 2004.
He started a new football program at Pine Prairie, a school involved in a desegregation order in Evangeline Parish.
In Cooley’s final year at Pine Prairie, the saga of the “Jena Six,” as it became known, began to play out.
The Jena Six were six Black teenagers in Jena convicted in the 2006 beating of Justin Barker, a white student at Jena High, which they also attended.
Barker was injured on December 4, 2006, by the members of the Jena Six, and received treatment at an emergency room. While the case was pending, it was often cited by some media commentators as an example of racial injustice. Some commentators believed that the defendants had been charged initially with too-serious offenses and had been treated unfairly.
A number of events had taken place in and around Jena in the months before the Barker assault, which the media have associated with an alleged escalation of local racial tensions. These events included the hanging of rope nooses from a tree in the high school courtyard, two confrontations between white and black youths, and the destruction by fire of the main building of Jena High School.
Extensive news coverage related to the Jena Six often reported these events as linked. Federal and parish attorneys concluded from their investigations that assessment was inaccurate for some of the events; for instance, the burning of the high school was an attempt to destroy grade records.
Six students (Robert Bailey, then aged 17; Mychal Bell, then 16; Carwin Jones, then 18; Bryant Purvis, then 17; Jesse Ray Beard, then 14; and Theo Shaw, then 17) were arrested in the assault of Barker. Mychal Bell was initially convicted as an adult of aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. His convictions were overturned on the grounds that he should have been tried as a juvenile. Before a retrial in juvenile court, Bell pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simple battery.
The other five defendants later pleaded “no contest” to the same offense and were convicted.
Protests
The Jena Six case sparked protests by people who considered the arrests and subsequent charges, initially attempted second-degree murder, as excessive and racially discriminatory. The protesters asserted that white Jena youths involved in similar incidents were treated more leniently.
On September 20, 2007, between 15,000 and 20,000 protesters marched on Jena in what was described as the “largest civil rights demonstration in years.”.
Related protests were held in other U.S. cities on the same day. Subsequent reactions included songs alluding to the Jena Six, numerous editorials and opinion columns, and congressional hearings.
“I had been there so long before and I kept in touch with a lot of people there,” Cooley said. “I knew a little bit about what was going on, but nobody knew it was going to blow up in such a large proportion. I had some people tell me there was no way in heck they would have taken that job. My daddy had cancer and my mama had a stroke, so this would get me closer to home.”
Cooley said none of the students charged were at Jena High when he arrived, but the firestorm brewing was another reason he was hired. He knew what he was walking into.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be a typical anything,” he said. “The first day I showed up we had a 7-on-7 going on,” Cooley said. “I had my assistants who were still there keep that running. I told them, ‘Hey, don’t skip a beat, let’s keep everything running right now and keep kids involved.”
Cooley was told of a scheduled 7-on-7 game that was scheduled during the summer and showed up to Jena High’s football field that day.
“So I come in and there’s a guy on the track just causing all kinds of turmoil,” Cooley said. “I come up and they looked at me like what are you going to do. I told the young man he had to leave and he wasn’t welcome there anymore. He asked me, ‘Who do you think you are, do you think you’re somebody important?’ As the police arrived one of his teammates ran over to him and said, ‘I told you that was our new head coach.’”
Cooley didn’t get involved in conversations about what led to the turmoil.
“Those kids were charged with attempted murder, they weren’t charged with fighting,” he said. “I wasn’t there, so I couldn’t give an opinion on what should have been charged or what should have been done. I really have no idea. I’ve seen pretty brutal fights before where nobody was charged, but I wasn’t there so I’m not going to say anybody was right or wrong. But with that situation you had 17-and-18 year old kids looking at attempted murder charges and it’s coming out of the woodworks and there are people everywhere. The media storm was probably the worst part of it. A lot of our kids were just trying to move on with life and let’s play football and let’s still be friends.”
MEDIA HOUNDS
Cooley said he was constantly chasing the media from his practices.
“They walked up on our practice constantly,” he said. “When I finally got them to understand I wasn’t going to let them be there, or anywhere on campus, they would hide down the street and film practice through the trees. It was just a constant barrage.”
The Jena football team played games with state troopers in attendance.
“It got to where we knew all the state troopers by name,” Cooley said. “They got free concessions at home games. I talked to one of the captains and he told me, ‘Man, this is one of the best gigs I’ve every had. I get to watch high school football on Friday night and I haven’t even had to stop a fight. As a matter of fact, people aren’t even speeding leaving the campus.This has been some of the most peaceful Friday nights I’ve ever been a part of.The only thing we have to do is keep cameras out of the track area and off the field we’re in good shape.’”
Cooley said it was a series of events leading to the firestorm.
“We had the concession stand burned down at one time, and the next year the school was burned down,” he said. “There was a group of kids who glued all the locks shut. It was deteriorating around there for whatever reason, I really don’t know. They had really good people there in place. It was just bad times happening.”
Cooley continued to put all his energy toward his football team.
“I would to tell you that it didn’t affect them, but you can’t have all that going on where it didn’t affect them,” he said. “I kept telling them your people are the ones standing right beside you. You’re the ones out here practicing all day. Practice is brutal. We are hot and tired, but look who you ride home with every day, look at the people right beside you. No matter what the media tries to tell you, look at who we are around.”
GETTING AWAY
Cooley said his coaching staff stayed vigilant throughout the entire time.
“When the march came to town, we loaded up all our people here and carried them out to the 4-H camp on Hwy. 8,” Cooley said.
The Grant Walker Educational Center 4-H was located in Pollock, 25 miles from Jena.
“They were really good out there,” Cooley said. “We rented a couple of big barrack-style camps, marked off a spot there and stayed three or four days practicing.
While the march with between 15,000 and 20,000 people was going on September 20 in what was described as the “largest civil rights demonstration in years, the Jena football team was in Pollock.
“When the march came, the cars were lined up from Jena and we could see the last car in line from the 4-H camp,” Cooley said.
Jena was scheduled to host Ferriday on September 21, 2007. But the game was moved to Ferriday. The Trojans defeated the Giants 38-22.
“We had to move some games because people were scared to come to Jena and play,” Cooley said. “It was a difficult season, to say the least.”
Through it all, Cooley and his coaches kept the football team together.
“We just stayed hyper-vigilant,” he said. “We kept a good firm control on it. We had kids who wanted to return to normalcy. I used behavior contracts a lot. Some of our kids would get in trouble a little bit. They knew my expectations and what was going to happen if they didn’t meet my expectations. I had one kid who was talking to Mississippi State, but I had to put him off the team because he just wasn’t doing right. That kind of set a tone. They figured out I was going to be fair and strict.”
And that included incidents not related to Jena Six.
“We had some kids who went and trashed Winnfield’s field one time,” Cooley said. “It was 11 players, four cheerleaders, a couple of dance line members and some students. It wasn’t anything related to Jena Six or racial tension. It was related to a 40-year rivalry with Winnfield. Most of the incidents I had were normal teen-age stuff. The thing I most had to worry about was media and adults. I suspended everyone involved in the Winnfield incident for that one game and did not let the students attend the next game. We played Winnfield with one varsity starter on defense. We were only losing 7-0 at half.”
The Tigers won that game, 35-6.
not normal
Cooley and his staff worked hard at keeping everything normal.
“But when our game was over, there were police everywhere,” he said. “We did the same thing they do today, go in front of the band and sing our alma mater. A lot of things were just as normal. Keeping everybody focused was the difficult part because a lot of the kids had brothers, cousins or close friends involved with one side or the other. Some of them may have been involved, and just weren’t caught. We had a lot of those instances. Sometimes on Friday it was like, ‘Who are we going to lose today because they have to go to this event or that event?’ It made for pretty tough coaching and a pretty tough season.”
The Giants finished the season at 3-7, upsetting No. 7 Iowa 12-6 in the second game of the season.
“We weren’t very big,” Cooley said. “We had 28-to-30 players. And our kids were listening to everything going on. You also had Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson come to town and ESPN, BBC, CBS and others pop in at any time.”
MEDIA MAYHEM
Cooley got a look up close at how the situation was being exploited by the national media.
Cooley said he and his wife, Shannon, were sitting at their house in downtown Jena one evening watching the news when Jena was mentioned.
“They were talking about the riot that was going on in Jena at the time,” Cooley said. “We lived in the middle of town and they were talking about a riot going on at the courthouse. I grabbed my keys and my wife is like, ‘What are you doing.?’ ‘Well, I have to make sure none of my kids are involved in this thing. If they are I have to drag them out of there. I’ve been preaching to them that they can be supportive of their friends and stuff like that. There’s a way to do things without getting involved in riots or that kind of stuff.’ She told me, ‘OK, be careful.’ I rode up to the courthouse and there were 10 people at the courthouse. They were making it look like hundreds of people from their angles. Four of the people were two lawyers talking to their clients outside. Only two people were there actually protesting. Nothing was happening, but the threat of something happening kept us on our toes. We were in portable buildings at the school while they were building a new school. But we still tried to keep everything normal. That’s not to say we didn’t have problems, because we did. But it was nothing like what was being reported. It was the kind of stuff that goes on every day in every school in the country.”
Except for one thing.
“There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t have reporters, lawyers or any public figures wanting you to do this or that,” Cooley said. “And then there was the normal coaching things like, ‘My kid should be playing here, my kid should be getting more playing time,’ and this and that. Plus I had to keep up with who was passing or failing while teaching a pre-GED class. I learned quite a bit about where you can do and maintain.”
STRESS
Cooley said he handled the stress the best way he could at the time.
“It would weigh on me,” he said. “I keep things bottled up inside, so it’s probably amazing I didn’t have a heart attack one day. I actually joined a fishing club where I made myself fish at least once a month I told my wife if I’m going to pay to belong to this club I’m going to go to this or that tournament. That relieved a lot of stress. I would get away from everybody and be out there by myself. There was a police officer named Tony Terrell who talked me into fishing again more than I was doing. He talked me into fishing one day and we got almost to the lake and it started raining. So we sat in the river in the pouring rain, catfishing. We caught plenty of catfish. The only stress to worry about was how wet I was going to get. But I left practice as wet as I was that day.”
After four years, Jena principal Glen “Slick” Joiner and Cooley met and agreed to part ways.
Cooley, who said one of the reasons he was hired was to help with the turmoil, went to work for Justiss Oil Company in Jena.
“When I talked to Slick when I took the job I told him we are going to make enemies doing this, getting all this straight,” Cooley said. “I told him I am going to have to be be mean to some people who you probably don’t want me to be mean to. When you make enemies like that Jena is not a place that holds back very often. They’ll get rid of you in a heartbeat. I guess I made too many enemies there at the time. But if I had to do it over again I would do the exact same things. I believe you have to hold people accountable for different things. You have to listen and compromise where you have to as long as it doesn’t go against your integrity and beliefs. If you stick with that, you can be successful. I sent two kids to college playing football who had no business playing college football. They were good kids who worked hard. As a matter of fact, both kids starters on their team their senior year. There were a lot of impressive things that happened along the way. We had 20-something kids playing 3A football.”
back home
Cooley finished his four years at Jena with a 10-29 record.
“We were winning as much as they were winning up to that point,” Cooley said. “The third year I was there you could breathe a sigh of relief and everything had calmed down completely. They are rolling right now. Jay Roark really has them moving forward and he is really doing great there. We had been there for quite a while and still have friends there. My wife still has best friends in that area. There’s good people around there. We had just decided to part ways. The next coach who replaced me lasted a year and it was that way until Coach Roark came in.”
Roark is currently 67-32, passing Mack Fowler two years ago as having the most wins at Jena High.
Roark replaced former Huntington and Ferriday coach Chad Harkins, who went 5-5 at Jena in 2011.
Cooley, who was first-team all-district center in 1985 at Vidalia High, took the job as Viking Junior High football coach in 2012.
He has been involved with Vidalia schools ever since.
“This is as long as I have worked anywhere,” he said.
Cooley stayed at the junior high for three years before becoming assistant principal at Vidalia High for one year.
Cooley just completed his fourth year as principal at Vidalia High.
A year in which he had to deal with COVID-19.
“A lot of the things I have been through before helped me deal with COVID,” he said. “The only thing with COVID is that you didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. Even with the Jena Six you knew tomorrow was going to bring some turmoil that you did have a bit of a way to control. A lot of times part of my job during the day was the make sure nobody was there who wasn’t supposed to be there.
“Even when I started the football program at Pine Prairie I had to be in court once a month in Lafayette because of the desegregation order,” Cooley said. “But there was some control in that. But with COVID you didn’t know what tomorrow was going to bring. You didn’t know when you were going to bed that night whether you would have school the next day. The COVID stuff has been the most difficult. Looking back at all the experiences over time, sometimes I wish I would not have had them. But it’s helped me be able to handle all the things I handle now.”
Cooley said he doesn’t know how much longer he will work.
“I don’t want to be that person that sits here and says one more year,” he said. “I think you have to set a plan. I can retire in two years, but I’m probably looking at five. It’s been quite a run. And it’s not over yet.”
