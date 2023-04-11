Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said 10 applied for the head football coaching position at Vidalia.
“I have set up interviews with four of them for Friday,” Cooley said. “We had some who sent in their resumes early, but I haven’t been able to get in touch with them. We’ve got some good candidates — a number of young candidates. We’re going to come up with a good coach out of this bunch.”
Cooley said a committee has been formed to interview the candidates.
Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris resigned as head football coach at Vidalia High to go into private business.
“I’ve got a few opportunities in business that have blown up for me that I want to spend more time with,” Norris said. “And this will allow me more time with my family, as well. I really love coaching, not so much being a head coach. I have certainly enjoyed my time at Vidalia High.”
Norris took over for Rob Faircloth, who was interim coach after Dee Faircloth resigned in 2018.
Rob Faircloth is currently the defensive coordinator at Jena High School.
Norris’ first year in 2020 saw the Vikings go 1-4 in a season cut short by COVID-19.
The Vikings went 2-8 in 2021, having to forfeit two games before the late season started because of COVID.
Norris led Vidalia to a 6-5 season this year.
Former Vidalia High assistant coach Josh Loy resigned after accepting the head coaching job at Cathedral High.
“The deadline to receive applications is March 24,” Cooley said. “We will begin interviewing the first of April.”
Cooley said he has had a good bit of interest in the job before the advertisement ran this week.
“We are not going to have spring football, because I’m sure the new coach will want to be on hand for practices,” Cooley said.
Schools in the LHSAA have the option of having spring football, or starting a week early in the summer.
