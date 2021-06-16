Lonnie Cooper is returning to Franklin Parish as the head boys basketball coach.
Cooper said one of the main reasons for returning to Franklin Parish is that his son, Drew, plays basketball and baseball.
“Baseball is almost non-existent at Carroll,” Cooper said. “And it’s not all about me anymore.”
Cooper will have three seniors next school year and two juniors.
“I knew those seventh- and-eighth-graders when I was here,” Cooper said. “The sophomore class this year is large and they are talented. I’m excited about being back.”
Cooper replaces Terry Martin, who resigned after taking over for Cooper two years ago. The Patriots did not make the playoffs last year, finishing 6-7, with eight games postponed or canceled.
“The position came open, so I let them know I was very interested in coming back,” Cooper said.
In his two years at Franklin Parish, Cooper led the Patriots to the Class 4A playoffs, losing to the No. 1 team in the quarterfinals in 2019.
Franklin Parish was ranked No. 9 in 2019 in Cooper’s final year, defeating Eleanor McMain in the first round and Woodlawn in Baton Rouge in the second round before falling to Bossier in the quarterfinals.
It was the first time since Franklin Parish consolidated in 2004 for a Winnsboro team to reach the quarterfinals.
The Patriots were ranked No. 25 in Cooper’s first year in 2018 and fell to No. 8 Karr in the first round.
Cooper, who was inducted into the Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame four years ago for his playing days at McCall and Louisiana Tech, was named head coach at Franklin Parish two years ago after boys basketball coach Donzell West was relieved of his duties almost midway through the season.
Cooper’s team went 5-4 the rest of the year against mainly district competition.
Last year, Franklin Parish advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since the school consolidated in 2004 as the Patriots defeated Woodlawn of Baton Rouge 51-48 Tuesday in Baton Rouge in a Class 4A regional contest.
Woodlawn, ranked No. 25, upset No. 8 Lakeshore to earn the home game.
Franklin Parish was eliminated by No. 1 Bossier 72-30.
Franklin Parish ended its year at 27-7.
Cooper replaced legendary Carroll coach Jesse Burnette.
Carroll lost to Marksville in the first round in Cooper’s first season.
Last year, Carroll entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, defeating Lake Charles College Prep in the first round, eliminating Iowa in the second round and advancing to Marsh Madness with a 59-56 win over Bossier.
The Bulldogs lost to top-rated and eventual state champion Madison Prep in the semifinals.
“It was tough leaving Carroll because I left a good team,” Cooper said. “But I’m more excited about starting over here.”
