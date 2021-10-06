Homecoming, a 30-minute lightning delay and a good Copiah Academy football team spelled doom for Cathedral High Friday as the Green Wave fell to the Colonels 44-16.

“There was just too many distractions,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “It’s very disturbing we were not able to play better than we played.”

Cathedral returns to action at Central Hinds Friday in Raymond.

The Cougars went 0-9 last year, but started out 6-0 this year before falling to Oak Forest Friday.

Among its wins includes a 35-20 victory over Centreville.

“They are playing with a lot of confidence,” Darbonne said. “They are playing together as a team. We have to go back to doing the things we were doing well.”

