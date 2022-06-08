Students at Concordia Parish Academy may continue playing on sports teams at Ferriday or Vidalia after Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson appeared before the Louisiana High School Athletic Association June 1 to appeal a ruling not allowing those students to compete at either school.
“I have no idea why that was just put into place,” Watson said.”But we are in the clear now. We explained to them that Concordia Parish Academy is a program. They are not even recognized as a school by the LHSAA..”
CPA principal Whest Shirley said there were 15 students competing in sports at Ferriday and Vidalia
“You have about 10 that would have gone back to their home school,” Shirley said. “We had one in baseball, two in tennis and others in cross country. We will have one this year who will play football at Vidalia.”
Watson commended Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, former Concordia Parish Superintendent and current Tensas Parish Superintendent Dr. Paul Nelson, and Glenn Henderson with contacting the people that needed to be contacted and to create a platform with the proper background and information.
“They’re test scores all come back to their home school,” Cooley said. “We had a number of accountability points. CPA is not a magnet school. It helped that there was another school with the same situation. This was a win, win for our students and the parish. I appreciate them heaing us out.”
“We just needed the opportunity to explain our situation, and they understood what we were saying,” Watson said.
