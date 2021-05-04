Concordia Parish Academy senior Brennan Remington lost out in the quarterfinals at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division 3, Region 3 State. Tennis Tournament in Baton Rouge Thursday.
Remington advanced to the quarterfinals at Regionals in Baton Rouge.
Remington advanced to the quarterfinals in regionals by defeated Harrison Dougherty of Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-4). Remington was eliminated by No. 1 seed Jacob Jones of Episcopal in Baton Rouge.
“I thought Brennan played some of this best tennis,” said Vidalia head coach Walt Clingon. “Brennan plays with a different style, and hits the best slice Concordia Parish has ever seen. Tennis powerhouses from Baton Rouge have probably never seen his unconventional style. It served him well.”
At State, Remington advanced to the quarterfinals after a first-round bye by default due to injury. In the quarterfinals he faced Jacob Wassell from Catholic High of New Iberia. Remington led early in the first set, but fell 6-4. He dropped the second set, 6-2.
“The score was a lot closer than it looks on paper,” Clingon said. “It was very competitive and these guys would trade 20 or 30 volleys every point. Every game ended in a deuce. It was a tough loss, but Brennan was a fighter and went out with fireworks in his tennis finale.”
Clinton only returned three started, and welcomed 14 beginners.
“We came a long way, fast, and ended up sending 10athletes to Regionals in Baton Rouge,” he said.
Competing in Regionals were Emmi Davis and Caroline Rout in girls singles; Anna Davis and Krista Brengettsy and Dottie Davenport and Sienna Ewing in girls doubles; Remington; Kyler Blanton and Jackson Remington and James Brixey and Blade Miller in boys doubles.
Brengettsy/Davis dominated Bunkie (6-0, 6-1), while Davenport/Ewing were victorious (6-3, 6-) over Avoyelles.
Both girls teams would go on to fall in the quarterfinals to no. 4 seeded University Lab (Baton Rouge) no. 3 seeded Parkview.
“Even though this was a rebuilding year for Vidalia tennis, it was a good experience for the underclassmen to see what the top competition is like,” Clingon said. “I’m really proud of this team and really feel like Vidalia tennis is about to take off. I’m already excited for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.