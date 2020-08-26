Richard Criswell and Haley Gray birdied the first playoff hole Sunday at Panola Woods to win the 2020 Fuss n Cuss with a 129.
Criswell and Gray shot a second-day 63 to tie first-day leaders Pat and Cathy Hinson.
The Hinsons won last year’s Fall Couples Tournament by sudden death playoff against Terry and Treena Andrews.
Criswell and Gray trailed the Hinsons by two strokes going into the 17th hole, but tied them with an eagle on the hole.
Criswell made an 8-foot birdie on the first playoff hole.
"Haley putted first and I saw how her putt broke and was able to sink mine," Criswell said. "Haley really played well. She made some big shots."
Jesse Whitehead and Jennifer Harp finished third at 132,
Terry and Trina Andrews also shot a 132.
Finishing at 134 was Brian Hinson and Caitlyn Ballard.
Craig and Angela Jackson won the first flight at 136.
Ricky and Vicki Campbell were second at 141, while Kimbo and Cheryl Gibbons were third, also at 141.
Erine and Jody Davis won the second flight at 143.
Tony and Jan Guillory were second at 152, while Mike and Michelle Ferguson were third at 154.
Closest to the hole winners were Paula Landreneau (twice), Brian HInson and Rickey Campbell.
The Labor Day Member Appreciation Scramble will be held on Labor Day, September 7.
The Panola Cup is scheduled for September 12-13 at Panola Woods.
A night golf tournament is slated for September 18.
The annual Panola Woods Country Club Fall 4-Ball will be held October 3-4.
