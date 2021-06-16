Richard Criswell made it back-to-back at the 2021 Fuss n Cuss, teaming up with Elizabeth Smith to win his second straight couples tournament title with a 135.
Criswell, who teamed up with Haley Gray of Jonesville last year to win with a 129, said it’s always fun to return to Panola Woods and play in a tournament.
“I’ve played that course so many times and know the course so well that’s it’s always special to me back here.”
Criswell is the Facilities Manager at Stericycle in Monroe.
Criswell and Smith fired a 66 Saturday to tie for the lead with Brian Hinson and Christal McGlothin.
Criswell and Smith shot a 69 on Sunday to finish one stroke ahead of Hinson and McGlothin, who finished second at 136.
Pat and Cathy Hinson placed third at 138, winning a scorecard playoff against Ricky and Vicki Campell and Bob and Paula Landraneu.
Jody Menard and Cynthia Vidrine came in at 140. Mike Dupuis and Tricia Soileau fired a 141, while Ricky and Sharon Casio finished at 142.
Smith, a former all-State softball player at Cathedral, was playing in only her second tournament. Smith played in the Concordia Chamber of Commerce Tournament with her father, Brent Smith,
“It was hot, but it was fun,” Smith said. “I was just trying to hit the ball to where I could help Richard. He would tell me what club to use, how to line up and when I needed other advice. I don’t put pressure on myself. Was just out there enjoying playing golf.”
Criswell said Smith made a crucial birdie putt on No. 16.
“I enjoyed playing with Elizabeth,” Criswell said. “She has raw talent for golf. She is such an athlete . She listens and takes heed to what you are telling her. She could be a really good golfer if she put in the time. She hit some great drives. It was hot, though. We used up several towels.”
Criswell said it was also fun finishing just ahead of good friend Brian Hinson.
“We play 4-balls and scrambles together, so it’s always a blast going against him,” Criswell said. He and his parents are such great golfers.”
Criswell, a five-time Panola Woods Club Champion, hopes to return on June 26-27 for the club championship.
Capturing the First Flight in the Fuss n Cuss Sunday were Larry and Sharon Month at 137.
Mike Johnson, who won closest to the hole, and Annette Johnson, are second at 143, while Eddie Boudin and Debra Manuel were third at 145.
Donnie and Donna Morales won the second flight at 147. Danny and Regina King were second at 150, while Tony and Jan Guilty were third, also at 150.
Panola will host its first Family Tournament Saturday, a two-person scramble with each team consisting of golfers who are related.
