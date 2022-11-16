For the first time since she was a child, Jeannie Crnkovic will be going home when the final bell rings during the spring next year.
Crnkovic recently resigned as Delta Charter School girls softball coach.
“Ever since I was four, I’ve been coaching or playing or both,” said Crnkovic, who is a member of the Delta State Athletic Hall of Fame as a catcher from 1994-98. “I’m just burned out. My parents (David and Shirley) are older and I have one of my sons out of state, so I want to spend more time with them.”
Crnkovic will remain as athletic director at Delta Charter.
Crnkovic’s longtime assistant coach, Milah McGraw and Kate Neal will coach the team this season.
“I’m going to help them with administrative things such as scheduling, umpires, and even getting the field ready,” Crnkovic said. “I’m ready to hand it over to someone else,”
Crnkovic coached softball at Vidalia High before starting up the Delta Charter softball program in 2013-14. She posted a 86-78 record since 2016 when the Lady Storm were first part of the LHSAA. She led Delta Charter to the playoffs five teams, reaching the state tournament in Sulphur in 2018 where the Lady Storm fell to South Cameron.
“I’m really going to miss my relationship with the girls,” Crnkovic said, who teaches physical education at DCS.
Crnkovic has sent three players to the next level — Tierra Jefferson, Skyyer Hawley and Jaden Boydstun.
“That was very rewarding,” she said.
Crnkovic was a four-year letter winner for the Lady Statesmen from 1994-1998. A three-time All-Gulf South Conference selection, Crnkovic wrapped up her career ranking in the top 10 in eight statistical categories, including finishing second all-time in career walks with 71. She also ranked sixth in doubles (30) and seventh in career hits (176). In 1998, Beach finished the season ranking first in batting average (.409) and walks (29).
While at DSU, Crnkovic was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region Teams in 1997 and 1998. She also received the DSU Golden Glove Award following the 1997 season.
The low point of Crnkovic’s coaching career came last year when Lily McCarthy, a sophomore infielder, was killed in a car accident before school started, something Crknovic still has trouble talking about.
“I talked about Lily when I thought it was the right time or place,”Crnkovic said before the season.”We had several girls who didn’t want to play second because they knew that was her position. And she was a heckuva ballplayer.”
Crnkovic said she will be attending games at Delta Charter.
“Milah knows the ropes, and Kate knows the girls,” she said. “I know I will miss it. When something is your passion for so long, you are going to miss it. But February is when the bream are really biting, so that will keep my busy.”
