Former Ferriday High athlete Eric Crump will hold a football camp at Tensas High School July 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Former New Orleans Saint Delvin Breaux will be on hand to help conduct the camp, as well as sign autographs, take pictures and have copies of his book available.
Tensas High head football coach Quinton Powell is the lead coach.
Registration for the camp is $20 per child, which includes refreshments and T-shirts.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18.
Register at https://purplehawksummercamp.eventbrite.com or call Crump at 281-356-0883.
