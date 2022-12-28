The sidelines of a football field are Cloi Cummings’ home away from home.
But that’s how she grew up.
Cummings, the daughter of Ferriday High football coach Cleothis and Zacki Cummings, was on the sidelines at Ferriday High when her dad was an assistant coach, and when he served as head coach from 2012-14.
“Around the third grade I would go to practice and watch him, seeing how he worked through everything and how the players connected with each other.”
Cleothis and Zacki were on the sidelines for Cloi’s basketball and softball games at Delta Charter.
Cummings was All-Parish three of her four years playing for Delta Charter, averaging 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds as a freshman at Delta Charter.
In her senior season, Cummings averaged 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.
“My mom was such a huge role model for me,” Cummings said. “She made sure I had everything I needed even if it cut her short. She made sure I came first and would be able to excel in life.”
Cummings was a Delta Charter cheerleader as a junior, then served as a trainer for the football team her senior year.
“I was seeing some of the other girls doing it I knew I thought about it as a career and wanted to get my foot in the door to see how it is,” she said. “I loved it. We had to go to workshops at Southern Miss or Southeastern. We would do the basic stuff like taping up players, but that was basically it. But being an athlete, a lot of times I could tell what was hurting and I would just tell the trainer assigned to the school.”
Playing sports and serving as a trainer helped Cummings prepare for the next level.
“It taught me about being competitive, and also helped me gain friendships and mentor the younger ones coming in wanting to do the same thing,” she said.
Cummings wanted to continue being involved in sports when she arrived at Louisiana Tech in 2020.
“When I first got to Tech I was able to do work study on campus, and told them I wanted to be in athletics somewhere,” Cummings said. “The student trainers for football were only volunteers. It was a bunch of hours and being a college student I didn’t want to be broke all of the time.”
Cummings’ first job was in the athletic office serving with the assistant men’s basketball team.
“My main job was taking care of things after games, and doing a lot of filing,” she said.
Last year, scholarships were made available for football trainers.
Cummings said her main focus upon arriving at Tech was physical therapy and majoring in Strength and Conditioning.
“But being surrounded by the football program during my training time opened my eyes to more opportunities and major sports performances.”
Cummings made three away games as an assistant trainer —including the highlight of her season — a September 17 game at Clemson.
“That was so cool,” Cummings said. “The atmosphere was amazing.”
Cummings also made the road trips to North Texas and Charlotte.
“At away games the student sections are usually horrible,” Cummings said. “UNT (North Texas) was the worst. It was bad. They weren’t just targeting the players, they were getting on us, too.”
Cummings said a typical home games involves a lot of preparation.
“It just felt surreal,” she said. “I have watched so many college games on television, and here I was in person on the sideline.”
But her job, which includes eight other trainers, does not just involve game day.
“We help set up practices by getting water and everything together,” she said. “
Once it starts, we make sure every play gets water. If there is an injured player, we have to let the actual trainers know. We do get to do some minor things, such as taping wrists and fingers. But I learned a lot by just watching. It’s very fast-paced, The trainers do have a class for us where they teach us to tape, and why they tape this way or that way.”
Cummings did not make the trip to Florida International on October 28, which allowed her to volunteer as a trainer for Ferriday High in the Trojans’ home game against Plaquemine.
“I was excited to give Dad a hand because we don’t have trainers from hospitals work games anymore,” Cummings said. “I really enjoyed that.”
Cummings said her Kinesiology Deparrment at Louisiana Tech reminds her a lot of Delta Charter.
“It’s kind of the same atmosphere,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody and the teachers know you by name.”
But it’s a totally different game on the football field.
“Each trainer has different responsibilities for games,” she said. “At time outs you have to take care of the refs, or refill the water table, take care of the offense and defense bench, or watch for blood, which is my favorite. That’s when you get to watch the game the most. “If you see blood on anybody’s jersey, you have to get the stuff to get it off. If it’s from the player, you have to wrap it up. This job makes me appreciate Sports Medicine so much more. Nobody really sees the things that happen off camera.Sometimes you feel a little under appreciated.”
Cummings is not the only Ferriday native on the Tech team.
Former Ferriday High standout Qua’veon Turner is a redshirt freshman defensive back.
“I am very proud of “Qua’veon,” Cummings said. “It’s great to see some from Ferriday at a D1 school because Ferriday gets overlooked so much. I am very happy for him. We have players transferring out, but I’m happy to see him stick around.”
Cummings is now gearing up for spring football practice in March.
“It’s a whole different schedule from the Fall camp,” she said. “I wake up at 5 a.m. because we have practice at 8 and not leaving until near noon. But it’s an exciting time and I love that experience.”
And she is looking forward to returning having a year under her belt.
“I know what to do, and we’ll have some more girls in this year,” she said. “We had a senior from West Monroe last year help out a bit, and I was telling her everything I knew. I look forward to having her back, and helping her. It’s my way of giving back.”
Cummings’ plans now include finishing her Kinesiology Science studies, but is planning on pursuing a Masters of Science in Athletic Training in doctorate in Physical Therapy, which Louisiana-Monroe just received accreditation for once again.
“After that I will decide what I want to do,” she said. ‘I want to get as much under my belt as I can, in case one of the other doesn’t work out.”
Cummings said her grades are decent, and keeping them up is tough during football.
“The Fall quarter was rough,” she said. “We would have classes in the morning, then practice at 12 until about 3, But we don’t get done until about 6 or 7. And you have other school things like organizations meetings you have to make, so there’s really no time to go out and have fun.The friends I’ve made on the training staff are real close, and we have fun being around each other.”
Cummings said the Tech football players are like big brothers to the trainers.
“They really took us under our wing and look out for us outside of football, as well,” she said. “They are not just football players, they are real persons who do real things. We see them as they are.”
Cleothis and Zacki made the Tech-Middle Tennessee game.
“And then they saw me on TV during an away game and were so excited,” she said.
Louisiana Tech finished the season 3-9 and 2-6 in Conference USA.
“It was rough at times, but I really believe we’re going to have a good season next year,” she said.
Cummings said her ultimate goal is to become a strength and conditioning coach.
“Our strength and conditioning coach is a good friend, and seeing him doing his job makes me open to anything,” she said. “But football is where I want to be.”
