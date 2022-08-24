There’s a new sheriff in town.
But he’s not so new.
Cleothis Cummings was named head coach at Ferriday on April 20, replacing Stanley Smith, who resigned earlier this year.
Cummings was head coach at Ferriday from 2012-14. He was 11-21 in three years at Ferriday.
“These kids know of me, but they don’t know me as a head coach,” Cummings said. “I’m not a total shock to them, because they know me from being in the community and coaching.”
Cummings was relieved of his duties in May of 2015 because he was not certified.
Cummings is now certified in Physical Education, and will be teaching History.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come back,” Cummings said. “It’s always game time when you step on Melz Field.”
Ferriday won the state championship in 2019, but finished 2-7 last year. The Trojans were 6-2 in COVID-shortened 2020, falling to Port Allen in the second round.
“It’s a daily thing right now,” Cummings said. “We’re trying to correct some things and change some attitudes, getting them to see the bigger picture. We want to grow day by day. The biggest thing is making sure they are locked in and keep building brick by brick. The majority of our team is young, so we’re laying a foundation.”
Ferriday does not have the size up front as it has in previous years as there are only seven players over 200 pounds.
“That could be an advantage and a problem at times,” Cummings said. “We’re still listening and conditioning. It’s going to be exciting and interesting.”
At quarterback for the Trojans this season is senior Shacoby Boxley. Also seeing time behind center are sophomore Trey Jackson, sophomore Arin Turner and freshman Dorian Taylor.
At running back are senior Bobby Sheppard III, senior Chavo Thomas and sophomore Jerry Griffin Jr.
Receivers are freshmen Paityn Coillins and Desmen Jefferson, along with Thomas and Griffin.
The offensive line consists of sophomore Shaunzeric Conner at center, junior Maurice Smith and junior Shaunterrius Conner at guards, and senior Marquis Poole and sophomore Khyan Melancon at guards.
Sophomore Caleb Ellis, freshman Marvin Davis and junior Howard Curry will see time at tight end.
Ellis and, sophomore Trey Jackson and freshman Marvin Davis will be the defensive ends.
Linebackers are Arin Turner, sophomore Marion Smith and sophomore Christopher Reed.
Defensive backs are sophomore Dariyon Brown, Griffin, Thomas, Aiden Turner and Curry.
Sophomore Matthew Ellis will handle the kicking duties.
Ferriday is competing in rugged District 2-2A, which added Class 1A state champion Oak Grove this year.
“It’s always a challenge,” Cummings said. “The teams we are facing have a large history of success. We need to have success early to build confidence and moral. It doesn’t matter who you are playing, the most important thing with this group is being competitive and working hard for what they want.”
