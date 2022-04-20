Cleothis Cummings is returning as head football coach at Ferriday High.
Cummings was selected today (Wednesday) from five candidates.
Cummings was head coach at Ferriday from 2012-14. He was 11-21 in three years at Ferriday.
Cummings was relieved of his duties in May of 2015 because he was not certified.
Cummings is now certified in Physical Education, and will be teaching History.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come back,” Cummings said. “It’s always game time when you step on Melz Field.”
Ferriday won the state championship in 2019, but finished 2-7 last year. The Trojans were 6-2 in COVID-shortened 2020, falling to Port Allen in the second round.
“Everybody has to have pride in their school,” Cummings said.”They have to take it to heart. It’s a plus for most of the kids to know me. But they are going to have to know my exceptions and procedures. We're going to focus on doing the right thing all the time.”
Cummings assisted at Delta Charter in 2020. He taught at Finch Elementary in Centreville, Ms., in 2019. Three years ago, Cummings was driving for Delta Fuel. His last coaching job was in 2017 as an assistant coach at Tensas High School.
Smith resigned earlier this year, saying he did not see a commitment to the football program at Ferriday.
“My family always supported Stanley in all his endeavors,” Cummings said. “We plan on re-establishing what he accomplished here.”
Cummings said there is no time to have spring football, so the team will just work out and learn the offense and defense, opting to start a week early in the summer.
“I’m anxious to meet with the kids, and get started,” he said. “It’s tough because we are already behind. I’ll meet with the administration about assistant coaches. We have to overcome some adversity and fight through some things. We’ll do it together, taking it day by day.”
