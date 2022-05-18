Calling it a work in progress, newly-named Ferriday High head football coach Cleothis Cummings and his coaching staff are working hard to bring pride back to Ferriday football.
Cummings was named head coach at Ferriday on April 20 after Stanley Smith resigned.
“We’re working on getting attitudes re-focused, and just building and teaching,”
Cummings said. “We do have some kids putting in the work, and devoted to the program. We’ve seen progress with a lot of guys. We’re also encouraging kids in school with aspirations of being a Trojan to come out. We want them to understand that the game of football can help you in the game of life.”
Cummings said he is hoping to have around 35 players out this summer.
“We’re going to compete in some 7-on-7 drills with Natchez High,” he said.
Current Ferriday assistant coaches Jarrell Hayes, Sa’Mel Washington and Lewis Matthews are being joined by former Trojan football players Walter Johnson, DeVante Scott and James Jones, along with former Block and Grambling standout KJ Jones.
“It’s big having quality guys who want to help the kids while teaching the game, also,” Cummings said. “All of our coaches are putting in the work. We are keeping everything positive, but at the same time we’re oaching them up.”
Cummings was head coach at Ferriday from 2012-14. He was 11-21 in three years at Ferriday.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come back,” Cummings said. “It’s always game time when you step on Melz Field.”
Cummings said the players have been very receptive.
“They want to be coached,” he said. “They are taking to our teaching. Right now we feel like we’ll have a decent number out. These kids are knowledgeable. We’re wanting to teach them discipline and being respectful. We’re making sure they are doing everything right.”
Cummings said Ferriday football player parents and guardians will also play a big part on the season.
”Not holding your kid accountable for something as simple as attending football practice isn’t going to help them in life,” he said. “It’s impossible to get better or become a solid teammate at home. August will be too late.”
Ferriday won the state champiognship in 2019, but finished 2-7 last year. The Trojans were 6-2 in COVID-shortened 2020, falling to Port Allen in the second round.
“Everybody has to have pride in their school,” Cummings said.”They have to take it to heart. It’s a plus for most of the kids to know me. But they are going to have to know my exceptions and procedures. We’re going to focus on doing the right thing all the time.”
Cummings assisted at Delta Charter in 2020. He taught at Finch Elementary in Centreville, Ms., in 2019. Three years ago, Cummings was driving for Delta Fuel.
Cummings’ last coaching job was in 2017 as an assistant coach at Tensas High School.
Smith resigned earlier this year, saying he did not see a commitment to the football program at Ferriday High.
