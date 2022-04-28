I only knew one applicant for the job of Ferriday High head football coach.
That was all I needed to know.
And this is nothing against the other four, but it was an absolute slam dunk to name Cleothis Cummings as the next head football coach at Ferriday.
COVID, suspensions, off the field issues, and losing the head coach and top assistant have been cause for serious concern at Ferriday High.
When former Trojan head coach Stanley Smith turned in his resignation in January, and top assistant Kenny Kitchen accepted an assistant coaching job at Beekman Charter soon after, a cloud of dread loomed over Ferriday High.
I would have liked to have seen Cummings named head coach earlier, but I understand protocol and paperwork. OK, I really don’t.
If a coach is that interested in coming to your school and checks all the boxes, get him situated and let him roll.
The longer Ferriday High was without a coach, the further behind they fell.
By the end of March, which was the deadline for applicants, most coaches have put in a lot of work completing spring football preparations, as well as doing prep work for the 2022 season.
Then it took another week to interview the five applicants.
Cleothis Cummings being named on April 20 was about as big of a bombshell as bickering at a Ferriday town meeting.
Now Cummings has to come in behind the eight ball. But fortunately Cummings has a deep passion for Ferriday High and the students.
Cummings was head coach at Ferriday from 2012-14. He was 11-21 in three years at Ferriday.
Cummings was relieved of his duties in May of 2015 because he was not certified.
Cummings is now certified in Physical Education, and will be teaching History.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come back,” Cummings said. “It’s always game time when you step on Melz Field.”
Ferriday won the state championship in 2019, but finished 2-7 last year. The Trojans were 6-2 in COVID-shortened 2020, falling to Port Allen in the second round.
The state championship was three years ago. Right now it seems like three decades.
The Ferriday junior high football program is not as dominant as it used to be.
There’s too much else for the athletes at Ferriday High and Ferriday Junior High to do, and too much of it is not good.
Most Ferriday High athletes need a lot of guidance, direction and someone to show them some tough love.
That’s why Cummings is such a good hire.
He knows the job, he knows the kids, he knows the support systems, and he knows the obstacles.
Cummings loves the kids the same way that Stanley Smith loved his students, and will be there for each and every one of them.
Because it’s not about being a football coach alone at Ferriday High.
Just ask the basketball coaches.
Ferriday High football can be revelant again.
But the support system has to be more on board.
If you had as many people encouraging and lending a helping hand as you had complaining on Saturday morning after a Friday night game, or obsessed with how things are done then the turnaround would be a lot easier.
Cummings knows he can’t change the culture at Ferriday High by himself. But he knows he can make it better.
It may not be the proper thing to say, but as Ferriday High football goes, so goes the school and community.
The pride in Ferriday High has never been higher than it was in 2019.
Coaches, not only at Ferriday but all over, have had to work extra hard to get solid footing after COVID caused so much disarray so sports programs.
There were students who became too lax, were not getting enough guidance, and had way too much free time on their hands during the virus. They were not around the coaches who do care about them, and are always there for them.
First-year Ferriday High boys basketball coach Shawn Davis never had his full team this past season for one practice or game because of COVID or suspensions.
Long-time Lady Trojan girls coach Lisa Abron was once again putting out fires before the season and between games, counseling girls, and keeping everyone invested in the team. This past season was one of the more smoother ones for her compared to the past few.
A familiar face is a blessing for students and teachers alike at Ferriday High.
And Cummings has lined up a who’s who of assistant coaches with great experience and eager young guys.
Full support from everyone involved will be an even bigger blessing.
I can promise you Cleothis Cummings is all in as football coach and mentor at Ferriday High. And he’s blessed, as well, to have coaches like Jarrell Hayes as an assistant coach.
But they cannot bring the glory days back on their own. Because if there is no support, 2019 will seem like eons ago.
