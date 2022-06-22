Steph Curry is a unicorn.
And it’s time we appreciate him as one.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to win the 2022 NBA championship, which gave Curry his fourth NBA title and launched him into All-Time status. He now has more championships than the likes of Dwayne Wade and Larry Bird, and is just one ring shy of legends like Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. His fourth ring gives him the same amount as Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, so naturally debates have been raised about where Curry is in the hierarchy of NBA legends. Is he Top 10 of all time? I say yes.
A lot of you know that I’m a big combat sports fan, and all too infrequently there comes a fighter that can check every single box. Someone like Conor McGregor, who is good enough to win a world title while earning style points with incredibly entertaining fights. He did those two things while promoting the fight better than anyone has before him. It made him a true superstar. McGregor. Muhammad Ali. Mike Tyson. That’s the short list for combat sports. Yes, Floyd Mayweather won titles and drew money with his mouth, but you didn’t always feel like you got your money’s worth after purchasing his fights on PPV. And sure, Tyson Fury delivers some incredibly entertaining bouts and he’ll go down as one of the greatest ever, but his drawing power isn’t on the same level as those men I just mentioned.
Curry is for basketball what those other men were for combat sports. He has the championships, as I previously mentioned. He’s arguably the most entertaining basketball player we’ve ever watched. I mean, have you ever seen a player move as well without the basketball and shoot at the level that he has? And if you don’t watch much of today’s NBA, let me explain it like this. Curry hit a wide-open Gary Payton II behind the arc in Game 4, while he was driving the lane. Payton caught the pass, waited for Curry to circle around and tossed it back to him and set a screen for a Curry make. You couldn’t help but laugh at the sequence, but you totally understood why Payton would just wait for the greatest shooter of all time to circle around. Curry averaged 27.4 points per game while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.
And he’s not just a 3-point shooter either. He also averaged 5.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. If you blitz him, he has the handles to split a double team and finish at the rim. Heck, the 6’2” Curry finished at the rim far better than the 6’8” Jayson Tatum did in the NBA Finals.
And in his own way, Curry has helped sell the game of basketball to the next generation. Some will argue it hasn’t been for the better as many kids attempt to shoot it well beyond the perimeter like Curry, but that’s where the youth league coaches and parents have to step in. No one can shoot like this guy. No one ever has, and you know what? Perhaps no one ever will again. And that’s OK.
Draymond Green had a fantastic response to the “old heads” that dismiss today’s NBA compared to the ‘80s and ‘90s. I’m paraphrasing, but he acknowledged there were enforcers like Bill Laimbeer back in the day that might have bullied him. Green gave the critics that, but that doesn’t mean everyone in that era would push players around in this era. Was it a more physical style back then? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean everyone who played in those days would physically dominate today’s NBA. And he didn’t stop there. He went on to say that would be like his generation years later claiming they shot as well as Curry. Today’s NBA is more skilled and shoots the basketball better, which makes it tougher to defend with spacing, but not everyone can pull up from the parking lot and make you defend them. Curry can.
Whether you agree he’s Top 10 of all time or not, I just hope you appreciate watching one of the most skilled basketball players of all time win four championships in eight years. After claiming his first NBA Finals MVP, there simply aren’t any more boxes for this man to check.
