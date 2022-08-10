For the second straight year, Panola Woods Country Club’s men’s championship trophy went to a first-time champion.
Keith Dallalio won his first club championship Sunday, firing a 150, finishing two strokes ahead of defending club champion Cliff McGlothin.
“I finally got the monkey off my back,” said Dallallio, who finished second last year and second two other times. “I’ve been trying for 20-plus years. I had a three-stroke lead going into the final hole, so all my buddies were there pulling for me on the 18th hole. I just wanted to hit it in the fairway. It was really exciting.”
McGlothin won his first championship last year. Dallalio finished in a tie for second.
Dallalio and McGlothin were tied for the lead after the first round at 74.
Dallalio shot a 37 over the final nine holes to take the lead for good.
“I was playing with Cliff, Gary (Farmer) and Jeremy (Wood) and they double bogeyed 11, and I was able to birdie it. That was a big swing in the tournament for me. I was able to grind it out from there. I played it safe and didn’t want to make any mistakes. The greens were in good shape, but the fairways were pretty tough if you didn’t keep if you didn’t keep it in the middle.”
McGlothin finished second at 152.
Jeremy Wood placed third at 157.
Richard Criswell, the Senior Champion, and Jim Widden, who is Super Senior Champ, both shot 158s.
Gary Farmer came in at 161.
Mitch Ashmore, who has won 13 Panola club championships, fired a 162.
Jesse Whitehead won the first flight with a 166. Johnny Goodwin placed second at 167, while Craig Jackson was third at 168.
Gene Jackson won the second flight at 168.
John Rife was second at 170, while George Cupit finished third at 175.
Phil Lindley shot a 174 to win the third flight. Ronnie Lewis was second at 177 and Raymond Kelly third at 186.
The Panola Woods Fall Fuss and Cuss will be held August 20-21.
The Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournamnet will be held October 20 at Panola..
