Cathedral High head football coach Chuck Darbonne is using a word he has not been able to use a lot in his three seasons as Green Wave coach — depth.
“We have a lot of experience returning, and we’ve got some guys stepping up on the defensive line so our offensive line guys don’t have to play both ways all the time,” Darbonne said. “We had a lot of guys that played last year, and other guys who have stepped up.”
The Green Wave went 4-7 last year, falling to Bayou Academy 34-6 in the first round of the MAIS Class 5A playoffs.
“We have to be able to compete against the top seeds in our class,” Darbonne said. “We let some games slip away from us that we need to win. We can’t afford to look pass anybody.”
Darbonne has the luxury of returning senior quarterback Noah Russ, who completed 139 of 238 passes as a junior last year for 1,931 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“Noah has been working with new receivers, and doing a great job for us,” Darbonne said.
Senior Kaden Batieste has been moved from running back to receiver.
Lining up behind Russ are senior Jake Maples and senior Jake Hairston.
Manning the offensive line are three-year senior starter Tanner Wimberly, and two-year starters Bryce McGlothin, a senior, and junior Hayden Cotton.
Junior Bennett Gilly and senior Wyatt Fair are also on the front line.
Wimberly also anchors the defensive line.
Others on the defensive line are junior Scott Gwin, senior Teddrick Hargrave and junior Parker Baroni.
Maples, Hairston, Junior Jordan Herrington and junior Jack Whittington return at linebacker.
Batieste, junior Tris McCoy and Justin Hawkins are in the defensive secondary. Senior Jacob Smith returns after missing his sophomore season with an injury and sitting out last year.
Cathedral opened its season Friday with a 50-6 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy Friday in Madison.
The Patriots, three-time defending MAIS 6A champions, were led by Southern Miss committ John White, who tossed three TD passes in the first quarter. Cathedral’s only score came on a 24-yard TD run by Jake Maples.
“Our defense played better than the score indicates,” Darbonne said.”We gave them a short field most of the night. We had a bad night punting the football.”
Cathedral hosts Madison St. Joseph Friday.
“They have a sophomore quarterback who has received offers from LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Oregon, and a sophomore defensive lineman who has offers from several D-I schools,” Darbonee said.
