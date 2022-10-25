Ferriday High second-year head boys basketball coach Shawn Davis is counting on handling more problems on the court than off the court after a tumultuous first season as head coach at his alma mater.
“We’re still dealing with some problems,” Davis said. “I’ve got a demerit system this year for points off for being tardy, being suspended, missing practice, and other issues and we are going to stand by it.”
Davis took over a program last year that did not play a single game the year before because of COVID.
Davis had to deal with players being suspended from school or injured. He never had one practice or game where the whole team was together.
And then on January 21 at General Trass, Panther fans from the stands came down and some punches were thrown by fans and players.
One Ferriday player was suspended by the school for five games, while the other was suspended for the rest of the season because of other situations at the school.
Two seniors Davis is counting on heavily this season are Pamerion Swanson and Keynan Milligan.
Milligan averaged 11.6 points a game last year.
“We changed up some things over the summer, and did more camps,” Davis said. “We did more five-on-five. That helped with a lot of their decision making.”
Senior Chavo Thomas will join the basketball team after football.
“Chavo brings everybody together,” Davis said.
Other players expected to contribute are Tre Jackson, Montrell Reynolds, Jaleel Green
Freshman Markeith Terrrell, who is 6-foot-4, has all the tools to be a really good player at Ferriday, Davis said.
“We’re going more man-to-man,” Davis said. “We have much more depth than we had last year.”
