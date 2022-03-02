It was enough to make a veteran coach hang up his whistle.
But Shawn Davis, in his first coaching job -- much less head coaching job, handled a tumultuous season like a pro
And knowing Shawn Davis for years I am not surprised.
But I am still very impressed.
Davis had to endure more bumps in the road in his first year as Ferriday High head coach where he became a legend player than most head coaches have to endure in their entire career.
First of all,. Davis took over a program that did not play a single game the season before because of COVID.
Lady Trojans coach Lisa Abron said she felt like she was starting all over. So I can’t imagine what Shawn Davis was thinking.
Davis then had to deal with players being suspended from school or injuries on the squad.
“I rarely had one practice or game where the whole team was together,” Davis said.
And Davis had to miss a couple of games after contracting COVID.
And then on January 21 at General Trass, Panther fans came down from the stands near the end of the game after jawing with Ferriday players and some punches were thrown by fans and players.
One Ferriday player was suspended by the school for five games, while the other was suspended for the rest of the season because of other situations at the school.
“Their fans were very hostile,” Davis said. “And it didn’t help that their DJ was playing crazy music to get then worked up.”
General Trass was not punished by the school or the LHSAA for its actions.
Even in the first round of the playoffs, Davis was missing a starter because of a school incident.
“It was one of the single most challenges I’ve faced in my life,” Davis said. “But I felt everyone had the same type of skills, so it was next man up.”
And, yes, Ferriday did make the playoffs. As the No. 29 team, at that.
Certainly Davis’ strong faith helped him through the season.
Another asset is being the stepson of renowned coach Bishop Robert Cade, who he played for at Ferriday.
You rarely saw anything rattle Cade while he was the coach, and as I like to keep telling was at one time mistaken for the Ferriday High bus driver.
While former McCall legend Mitchell Riggs was acting up at times in their heated rivalry, Cade sat calmly with his lollipop in hand, keeping his team focused.
It was Ferriday assistant coach Rick Brown who had to be kept in check at times. One of my favorite stories is Brown getting a technical and walking up to Brown and saying, “Coach, that was on me. And, oh yeah, if we get another one you are going to have to leave the game.”
So obviously, playing under Cade taught Davis how to be the kind of coach he is now. And credit his mother, Betty Cade, for raising the type of excellent young man he is today.
The only thing Shawn doesn’t have is himself and Shawn Griggs to lead the team.
But give Davis a chance. He will build Ferriday back up to where it is used to being. And he will make Ferriday a place teams will be intimitated once again.
“We’re going to hit the weights and have a strong off-season program,” Davis said.
Trojan basketball will be back. Shawn Davis has already shown he can endure anything.
