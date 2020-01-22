Alfred Davis’ climb up the coaching ladder continues as the Ferriday native accepted a position as defensive tackles coach at the University of Illinois.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is excited to have the former Hutchinson Community College on his staff.
“Coach Davis is a rising star in the coaching world,” Smith said. “The work he has already done at an early age is impressive and we are getting a high-energy coach who also should be an outstanding recruiter.”
Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons. During his playing career as a defensive tackle at Arkansas from 2008-12, he made 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. A native of College Park, Ga. (Banneker HS), also served as a volunteer coach at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School in 2013 before joining Arkansas as a graduate assistant.
Davis, who has been a regular at the Ferriday Football Camp each summer, said the opportunity at Illinois came after an Ilini assistant coach left for the NFL.
“Coach Smith had come in recruiting players here at Hutchinson,” Davis said. “Whenever a coach comes in I always try to make a good impression and I always treat it as an interview. Coach Smith asked me a lot of questions and really got to know me. When the job came open he remembered me and reached out. He is a great guy and I’m looking forward to working with him and excited to be working under his tutelage.”
Lewis left Ferriday at the age of 12 when his family moved to Georgia. At Banneker High in College Park, Ga., Davis was rated the No. 99 defensive tackle in the nation by Scout.Com.
“Ferriday is still a big part of my life,” he said.
The 29-year-old Davis signed more than 40 players for Hutchinson in two years.
Hutchinson, the alma mater of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, had arguably the best team in Hutchinsonfootball history posted the highest final national ranking in team history.
The 2019 Blue Dragons finished the season 10-2 after a Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe College and finished No. 3 in Monday’s final NJCAA Rankings.
The No. 3 finish was one slot higher than the 2014 Blue Dragons finish at No. 4 after an 11-1 Jayhawk Conference championship season.
The 2019 Blue Dragons lost two games by a total of three points in playing the toughest schedule in school history. That schedule featured seven ranked opponents. Hutchinson went 5-2 in those games and defeated the No. 2 team in the nation twice.
Former Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades accepted the linebacking coaching job at Arkansas under new Razorback head coach Sam Pittman, who served as head coach at Hutchinson in 1992 and ‘93.
Illinois lost to California 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl last year to finish 6-7 on the season. It was the Illini’s first bowl game since 2014.
“I’m excited about getting back into major college football,” said Davis, who played and coached at Arkansas. “The Big 10 is going to be different than the SEC, but I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got some friends who now coach at Michigan. Ilinois has great players and a great coaching staff. This is a big-time move for me and I am going to make the best of it.”
