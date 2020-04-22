When Delta Charter’s soccer season ended on Feb, 3, senior Landon Davis turned his attention to baseball.
“I was thinking I had to make this last one a good one,” he said. “I wanted us to make a good run.”
Davis was a sophomore on the Delta Charter baseball team that advanced to the Class A state championship game, falling to Merryville 6-3 in the finals.
In his junior year, Davis batted .306 and posted a 5.05 earned run average, leading all Storm pitchers with 41 strikeouts.
The Storm started out slow as former assistant and first year head coach Mason Ozburn was still preparing the team after being named head coach just weeks before the season-opener.
The lack of practice because of constant rains also didn’t help the preparation.
Delta Charter dropped its first three games in the Grace Christian Tournament before defeating LaSalle 12-2.
After dropping two games in a tournament in New Orleans, the Storm defeated L.W. Higgins 13-3 in the final game of the tournament.
Two heart-breaking one-run losses at Adams County Christian School were followed by three wins in the Family Community Christian School Tournament.
The Storm defeated Bolton 9-1 on March 12 before disposing of LaSalle 7-1 and Rayville 17-1 two days later in what would end up being the final game of a season cut short by the coronavirus.
Davis pitched against Rayville, allowing five hits and striking out eight over five innings.
“I really thought that tournament brought our team together,” Davis said. “Our pitching was really good. Preston (Higgins) pitched a great game and we were hitting the ball. We had six doubles that day. Everybody was connecting and we felt that we were able to have a really good season. We had the type of unity that we needed to finish the year. Everything was clicking.”
Even the fact that Ozburn had told the team there was a chance they would not be able to play the remainder of the season it did not totally dampen the spirits of the players.
“Coach Ozburn told us to go out there and play this game like it was our last one and we played our hearts out,” Davis said. “I always look at the positive side and was hopeful we would play some more.”
The next day, Sunday, March 15, Ozburn told the team that school was cancelled for a month, but they could still practice.
“We hit in the cage the next day,” Davis said. “He told us to stay positive.”
Then on March 16, Ozburn had to tell the team there would be no practices for a while.
“I felt like that was the end of the season,” Davis said. “Since it was going to be such a long break until April 18, I knew it would be tough to come back without practice or games. But I held out hope. I still threw a little bit with Preston and with Peyton (Roberts) just to keep my arm loose just in case.”
Davis also worked out with former Delta Charter baseball standout Trenton Miller.
The other shoe dropped on April 9.
“We got a text that day that everything was cancelled,” Davis said. “A few of us still talked about meeting up just for the fun of it.”
Davis finished the abbreviated season with a 2.60 earned run average, allowing 14 hits over seven games, while striking out 24. He posted a 1.30 ERA with runners in scoring position and had seven innings in which he retired the side in order.
Delta Charter recognized its senior softball, baseball, and tennis players on Thursday as the seniors stood on the softball, baseball and football fields as parents, family and friends drove by to honk their horns and wave. The lights were turned off at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s when it really hit me,” Davis said. “That’s when I knew it was really over. I didn’t even get a senior night to play on.”
Davis even looks back somberly at playing for a state championship.
“Man, if I could go back and do it again I would give so much more,” he said. “I put my whole heart into it, but I would do even more now. I would have pushed myself harder and my teammates. I’ve learned you can’t take anything for granted. I took my senior year for granted. I was not treating each game like a playoff game.”
Davis played for three different head coaches — Jarett Hoffpauir, Mitch Ashmore and Ozburn this year.
“Coach Ozburn gave me a great senior year,” Davis said. “We have a special connection because he has been here the whole time. I really hate not being able to play a full year for him.”
Davis said the circumstances have been just as crazy academically.
“I only take four classes, and three are on-line college classes,” he said. “I still have to do the college work on line, which is kind of hard without have a teacher there. I have to teach myself.”
And he has to live without being able to walk on the Delta Charter football field to receive his diploma.
“They told us they might be able to do graduation in late June or July,” Davis said. “That just won’t seem the same. Usually we are out a couple of weeks earlier than everybody and like to hang around and have fun, just chilling before graduation. We won’t have that.”
Davis said he is just taking each day at it comes.
“I saw something where campus college are uncertain about the Fall,” he said.
Davis plans on attending Northwestern State.
“The hardest part is not knowing,” he said. “If we could just get some type of clarification about what we needed to do it would be fine. I could prepare myself.”
And if Davis could look back, he would have treated the state championship game a whole lot different.
“My uncle texted me and told me if I wanted to pursue that this would be the time to stay in the cage and keep my arm loose,” Davis said. “I don’t have to worry about having being game-ready, staying on a schedule. I could just start getting my arm back in shape and have a workout plan.”
Davis said the quarantine has been just as frustrating.
“It’s hard,” he said. “I’ve been fishing about every day. Duncan Park Golf Course is open for just walking, so me and my little brother go there to play some golf. It doesn’t even feel real any more. I’m still in shock. I was at a loss of words when I found out I would not be able to play ball anymore. And I’m still searching for the way to explain it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.