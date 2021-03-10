Vidalia High senior Christian Davis signed a football scholarship with Lafayette Community Christian Saturday.
Davis played two years at Vidalia High, finishing up his senior season with 45 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
Davis decided to go out for football his junior year after being prompted by former Vidalia High football coach Dee Faircloth.
“I transferred from Delta Charter so I was ineligible my freshman year,” Davis said. “Coach Faircloth told me I needed to hit the field. He told me he could build me up. I had three-and-a-half sacks my junior year, but I wasn’t satisfied.”
Davis said he spent his sophomore year working out and preparing to play football as a junior.
“I wish I could have played all four years,” he said.
Davis chose Lafayette Community Christian, a newly-formed junior college, in hopes of playing at a 4-year school in the future.
“This will give me a chance to establish myself,” he said.
Davis, who also played H-back on offense, looks to play outside linebacker or safety at Louisiana Community Christian.
“I like defense,” Davis said. “I like tackling. I would love to play linebacker, but I’ll play wherever they need me.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Davis said he is working hard to improve his game.
“I need to get stronger and get more used to the game,” he said. “I am looking forward to getting the feel of a college game.”
Davis plans on majoring in Biology.
“I’ve always been very interested in the human body,” he said.
Davis said he will miss Vidalia High.
“I’m going to miss my teammates, coaches and (principal) Coach (Bernie) Cooley,” he said.
