Thirty-three years after helping Ferriday’s boys basketball to its first state championship, Shawn Davis is back to help bring home a third state title.
Davis was named head boys basketball coach at Ferriday High.
Davis replaces George Barnes, who returns to Ferriday Junior High this year.
Davis played for his father, Robert Cade, who led Ferriday to two state champions in 1988 and 1989.
Davis graduated in 1988 and went on to play basketball at Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.
“I was joking with my dad that he needed to come out of retirement and coach,” Davis said. “And then he could hold it down for me.”
Davis, who served in the Navy, retired from being a traffic controller for the Department of Defense in Daleville, Al. after 20 years of service.
“I was just joking with my dad, and then all of a sudden there was interest in me coming back to coach, it hit the streets, and then it took off.”
Ferriday High only scored six points in the final quarter of its Class 3A state championship game against Cecilia on March 19, 1988.
But two of those points were the difference in the ballgame, as a tip-in by junior Shawn Griggs gave the Trojans a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs and Ferriday’s first boys basketball championship.
“We set it up for one shot,” Cade said. “We wanted to get the ball to Shawn Davis with the option of him taking it to the goal or taking a shot. He started driving to the basket and got doubled up, so he kicked the ball back out to Anthony Brown and the other guys crashed the board.”
Brown took the shot with 10 seconds remaining.
The ball bounced off the front rim and Victor Henderson tipped it to Griggs, who laid it in with one second remaining to give Ferriday the win.
“That was so great and unbelievable,” Davis said. “The game should not have been that close. We slowed the ball down and probably should have run more. The last play was a simple isolation play from Coach for me to go one-on-one against my defender and get to the basket. I dribbled to the right wing and got trapped and passed the ball to Anthony Brown, who then penetrated the lane to get a fairly good shot at the basket. He missed and Victor Henderson kept it alive and Shawn Griggs followed Henderson tip to score the winning basket when no time left. That was just a supreme moment.”
Griggs and Davis scored 23 points each. Griggs had nine rebounds, while Davis had eight boards.
Davis admitted he still hasn’t been able to grasp the fact he is coming back got his former school to coach the sport he loves.
“It’s kind of surreal,” he said.
Davis attended Oklahoma State on a basketball scholarship , where he majored in aviation.
When Leonard Hamilton left Oklahoma State to take the head coaching job at Miami, Davis eventually transferred to Louisiana Tech.
Davis played overseas in Ireland. When he returned home he joined the Navy to pursue his flying career. Five years later he earned the title of air traffic controller.
Davis married Brandy Bloodsaw of Ferriday in 2005.
They have two children — Larijan, 24, and Akealis “Peanut” Bloodsaw, who played one year of football at Ferriday High.
Davis did get to spend some time with his new players this past summer at camps.
"We had some workouts and had 22-to-25 show up," he said. "The big thing is that I need to back the interest in basketball here.
Davis was able to work with his new team this summer, even competing in camps.
“I had 22-25 show up,” Davis said. “The big thing is I need to get the interest back in basketball at Ferriday High. We’re going to be inexperienced with only there returning starters from two years ago.”
Ferriday High’s basketball teams opted out of 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
“It’s pretty much a building block from here,” Davis said. “They improved a lot over the summer, and expect to see more improvement. We’re going to learn to pass the ball and play defense. I’m ready to get to that point of tipping off the season. My nerves are way up there right now. I have a lot of anxiety waiting to get on the court with my players. I want to get the kids out there and instill a desire to be the best team players possible. I know they can be.”
