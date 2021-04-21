Delta Charter sophomore Bella Dawkins advanced to the semifinals of the Division IV Region II Tennis Tournament before falling to No. 1 seed Emma Bacilla of Westminster Tuesday morning at the Recreation District No. 3 Tennis Tournament in Vidalia.
“I just wanted to go out and win for my school,” said Dawkins, who will be making her first appearance at a state tournament next week. “And I always wanted to play at State.”
Dawkins, the No. 2 need in girls singles, breezed past Maggie Hammontree of Grace Christian 6-0, 6-0 in the second round after receiving a bye, and outlasted Ellie LeBlanc of Hathaway 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinals in a game with several long rallies.
“I was focused on keeping the ball in play,” Dawkins said. “I kept playing hard, concentrating on the tennis ball so I could advance.”
Dawkins lost to Bacilla 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Dawkins and three other singles/doubles teams advanced to the state tournament to be held at ULM in Monroe on
All participants who made it to the quarterfinals advance to State.
In girls doubles, Saige Smith and Cailey Geoghegan of Delta Charter fell to Brea Baca-White and Laine Gary of Hathaway 6-, 5-7, 7-5 in a grueling match in the second round before falling to Rylie Balius and Bailey Armand 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Also in girls doubles, Randa White and Natalie Hargis fell to Aniyah Florence and Gabrielle Scott of Westminster 6-1, 6-4.
In girls singles, No. 9 DCS senior Olivia Lancaster defeated No. 8 Isabella Hardy of Lacassine 6-1, 6-1 in the second round before falling to No. 1 Emma Bacilla 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
In boys singles, No. 5 Kenneth Roberts of DCS fell to No. 4 Grabriel Sonnier of Hathaway in the second round. Roberts received a first round bye.
In boys doubles, No. 9 Aidan Ferguson and Ruger Burnette of Delta Charter fell to No. 8 Gabriel Guidry and Adrian Logan of Lacassine 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
In girls doubles, Jaci McFarland and Peyton Atkins were defeated by Zena Forestier and Kylie Young 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
