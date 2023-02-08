It was a retirement announcement on February 1 I was not expecting.
But, then again, it was not real surprising.
No, I’m not talking about Tom Brady.
For me, that took a backseat to Daryl Daye texting me on the same day to tell me he was retiring after returning for his second stint at East Tennessee State.
An hour after I heard about Tom Brady retiring on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake, I received a text from Daye.
“Turned 60 today and officially retired on my birthday,” Daye texted. “We are moving to Hilton Head, SC area.”
Daye returned to East Tennessee State after taking a sabbatical from coaching to return to Louisiana.
Daye resigned as defensive line and special teams coach at East Tennessee State in 2019.
“That break I was going to take right before my mom passed away -- I’m taking it now,” Daye said.
Penny Daye died in March, 2019.
Daye also wanted to take time off after his wife, Kathy, lost her mom on December 13, 2019.
“December has been kind of tough on us,” said Daye, whose dad, Donnie, passed away on Christmas Day of 2015. “Right now I just need some time to decompress.”
Daye returned to coaching at the age of 59.
“I’m the oldest coach on the staff,” Daye said. “That’s an all-time first.”
Daye spent three seasons on the Buccaneer football staff from 2017-19. After spending time as ETSU’s defensive line coach in 2017, head coach Randy Sanders promoted Daye to Special Teams Coordinator in May 2018 in addition to his defensive line role.
In his three seasons with the Bucs, Daye posted a top three SoCon defense in total defense.
Daye brought more than 30 years of coaching experience to Johnson City, including head coaching stints at Nicholls State (1999-2003) and Missouri Southern (2012-14), while being an assistant to Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey from 2010-11. Daye began his coaching career in 1986 at LSU, while making stops at Southern Miss (1989-90), Liberty (1991-98), Southern (2004-05), Missouri Southern (2006-09) and was defensive coordinator at Northwestern State.
During his head coaching stints, Daye was named 2002 Southland Conference Coach of the Year at Nicholls State – where he had the Colonels in contention for conference titles in 2002 and 2003. Daye’s Nicholls State squad broke 32 offensive school records in 2002, while leading the country in rushing. In 2002, Nicholls State posted seven wins, which ranks fifth most in single-season program history. Daye coached four All-Americans and nine all-conference players during his time at Nicholls State.
At Missouri Southern, Daye turned around a program as he totaled a 17-15 record in three years. Daye directed the 2013 team to a 7-3 mark – the school’s best season in 20 years – including a road win at Division II power, ninth-ranked Pittsburg State. In his first season, Daye doubled the Lions’ win total from the previous year as Missouri Southern went 6-5
Daye coached 27 all-conference players and three All-Americans at Missouri Southern – including defensive lineman Brandon Williams. Williams broke the school record for career sacks in 2012 and went on to be drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
My first article on Daye for the Sentinel was when Daye led his Nicholls State football team to a 52-44 win over Central Arkansas in his second season as Colonel head coach.
Daye said afterwards he dedicated the game to his grandmother, Ada Dean Williams, who was in the press box.
“She didn’t come here to see us lose a game,” Daye told his players during the fourth quarter.
In his fourth season as head coach the Colonels finished 7-4, the fifth best in school history.
In 2000, Nicholls State travelled to Louisiana-Monroe for a contest in mid-September.
I received a media pass for the game.
A couple of days before the game I made a huge request to Daye that I would not even think about making to anyone else.
“Hey Daryl, is there any way I a come into your locker room at halftime?”
It was a predicament I should not have put him in, but Daryl told me, “Ok, but do not let any other media member know about this.”
So at halftime, I walked into the locker room as if I was a trainer or ball boy.
The game was tied 21-21.
The first few minutes I watched the players just chilling, relaxing a bit, getting re-taped, and just doing their own things.
Shortly after, position coaches came into the locker room, and players hurriedly moved in military style to their coaches to get a few instructions and any changes that obviously came from a short meeting with Daye.
Vidalia native Thad Campbell was talking to his offensive linemen, and best friend and defensive coordinator Jay Thomas talking with defensive players.
Then Daryl appeared with eight minutes remaining in the halftime, and the team gathered around him, as he extolled them, motivated them, and reminded them at Nicholls State had only one won two games in Monroe, back in 1979 and 1991, and they were on the verge of snapping a seven-game losing streak at ULM.
“It’s a tie game, who has the advantage?” Daye bellowed to his team. “Who has been out in the south Louisiana heat and who is in better condition?”
A second “We are” was the loud response.
“Division1-A doesn’t mean anything,” Daye said referring to the fact ULM was now a 1-A school.
“Nicholls State has never beaten a 1-A school until today,” Daye continued. “Are you ready to make history? It depends on who much you want it. Show me how much you care about each other. Leave it on the field.”
The Colonel players did just that, despite playing the game without their starting quarterback.
ULM connected on two field goals in the second half for the only scoring over the last two quarters for a 27-21 win.
Nicholls sacked ULM quarterback Andy Chance seven times.
Nicholls received the ball on its own 25-yard line with less than two minutes to play for one last attempt to pull out a win.
Facing fourth-and-long, Nicholls quarterback Josh Son fired the ball downfield, but it was intercepted at the ULM 5-yard line with three seconds remaining.
Daye screamed at his team that Chance was going to take a knee, and for his team to show some class on the last play of the game.
The Colonels did just that that as the ULM quarterback took a knee.
It was just another instance of the class Daryl Daye displayed his entire coaching career.
Happy trails, Daryl. And thanks for all the great memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.