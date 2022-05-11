East Tennessee State’s media relations did not have to look far for background information on recently-hired Defensive Line coach Daryl Daye.
They just had to flip back to their 2019 media guide and get all the information they needed.
Daye is returning to East Tennessee State after taking a sabbatical from coaching to return to Louisiana.
Daye resigned as defensive line and special teams coach at East Tennessee State in 2019.
“That break I was going to take right before my mom passed away -- I’m taking it now,” Daye said.
Penny Daye died in March, 2019.
Daye also wanted to take time off after his wife, Kathy, lost her mom on December 13, 2019.
“December has been kind of tough on us,” said Daye, whose dad, Donnie, passed away on Christmas Day of 2015. “Right now I just need some time to decompress.”
Daye returns to coaching at the age of 59.
“I’m the oldest coach on the staff,” Daye said. “That’s an all-time first.”
Daye’s return to ETSU came about after recently-hired head football coach George Quarles asked his assistant coaches to reach out to prospective assistant coaches.
ETSU Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Billy Taylor, who was a graduate assistant coach at Southern Mississippi in 1989 and 1990 when Daye was an assistant coach for Curley Hallman when Brett Favre was at quarterback.
"It was a good two years,” Daye said go his time off. “But fishing and playing golf by yourself is not much fun. I did have some of my former players at Nicholls State take me to a few games, which was a lot of fun. That made me realize how much I missed it and how much fun it was to be part of something bigger than yourself.”
Daye worked spring training with the Buccaneers.
“I still knew a couple of the coaches, of course Billy has always been a great friend, and he’s a winner,” Daye said. “And there were a couple of players still on hand. Knowing the system a bit makes the everything a lot easier.”
Daye said he and Kathy are eager to renew old friendships, and make some new ones.
“This is our 15th move in 32 years,” Daye said.
Daye spent three seasons on the Buccaneer football staff from 2017-19. After spending time as ETSU’s defensive line coach in 2017, head coach Randy Sanders promoted Daye to Special Teams Coordinator in May 2018 in addition to his defensive line role.
In his three seasons with the Bucs, Daye posted a top three SoCon defense in total defense, including leading the league in 2017 with 345.8 yards per game. Daye coached the likes of Nasir Player who finished fifth in ETSU history in tackles for loss with 40.
Daye brings over 30 years of coaching experience to Johnson City, including head coaching stints at Nicholls State (1999-2003) and Missouri Southern (2012-14), while being an assistant to Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey from 2010-11. Daye began his coaching career in 1986 at LSU, while making stops at Southern Miss (1989-90), Liberty (1991-98), Southern (2004-05), Missouri Southern (2006-09) and was most-recently the defensive coordinator at Northwestern State.
During his head coaching stints, Daye was named 2002 Southland Conference Coach of the Year at Nicholls State – where he had the Colonels in contention for conference titles in 2002 and 2003
Daye has coacced under four NFL head coaches: Chan Gailey, Dave Wannstedt, Sam Rutigliano and Bill Ansparger, who was one of the NFL’s top defensive coordinators and LSU’s head coach when Daye came on staff with the Tigers after playing from 1981-85.
Daye has also worked under head coaches Mike Archer at LSU, Curley Hallman at Southern Mississippi and Pete Richardson at Southern.
Since Daye has been away, there have been major changes.
“It’s a different game with the transfer portal and NIL,” he said. “I don’t like the transfer portal because it takes scholarships away from high school athletes. Plus if a kid doesn’t feel like he’s being treated right, he can just go to another school. That’s all so different from my playing and former coaching jobs. But I’m excited to be back in the business.”
East Tennessee opens its season Thursday, September 1 at home against Mars Hill. The Buccaneers end their regular season on November 19 at Mississippi State.
