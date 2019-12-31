Ferriday native Daryl Daye has resigned as defensive line and special teams coach at East Tennessee State.
“That break I was going to take right before my mom passed away — I’m taking it now,” Daye said.
Penny Daye died in March, 2019.
Daye also wanted to take time off after his wife, Kathy, lost her mom on December 13, 2019.
“December has been kind of tough on us,” said Daye, whose dad, Donnie, passed away on Christmas Day of 2015. “Right now I just need some time to decompress. I plan on sitting out a year, but if the right offer came along I would check it out.”
Daye has been involved in coaching for more than 30 years. In 2018, East Tennesee ended the regular season ranked No. 21, sharing the Southern Conference football championship with Wofford and Furman, while making just their second playoff appearance in program history.
That is even more impressive when you consider East Tennessee dropped its football program in 2003 and brought it back in 2015.
East Tennessee went 3-9 this past season, falling to Vanderbilt 38-0 in its final game.
“It would be kind of funny if this was it,” said Daye, who walked on at LSU before earning a scholarship. “I started in the SEC and may end against an SEC team.”
East Tennessee lost two games in overtime (Virginia Military and West Carolina) and lost five other games by a touchdown or less.
“It was a tough year,” Daye said. “Those are certainly games we could have won.”
Daye checked one item off his bucket list when he attended he Army-Navy football game last month.
Thad Campbell of Vidalia, who served as Daye’s assistant coach through the years, invited Daye to the game to watch Thad’s son, Eli, march before the game.
“That was a big thrill,” Daye said.
Daye has also beamed with pride over Baltimore Ravens nose guard Brandon Williams who played for him when Daye was head coach at Missouri Southern.
Williams was drafted in the third round in 2013 by the Ravens.
“He is the highest paid nose guard in the league,” Daye said. “He signed a $52 million contract. All I got out of it was an expensive cigar. But I’m very happy for him. He was living out of a car with his mom at nine years old. It’s good to see something that positive.”
Daye had head coaching stints at Nicholls State (1999-2003) and Missouri Southern (2012-14), while being an assistant to Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey from 2010-11.
Daye began his coaching career in 1986 at LSU, while making stops at Southern Miss (1989-90), Liberty (1991-98), Southern (2004-05), Missouri Southern (2006-09) and was most-recently the defensive coordinator at Northwestern State.
During his head coaching stints, Daye was named 2002 Southland Conference Coach of the Year at Nicholls State – where he had the Colonels in contention for conference titles in 2002 and 2003. Daye’s Nicholls State squad broke 32 offensive school records in 2002, while leading the country in rushing.
In 2002, Nicholls State posted seven wins, which ranks fifth most in single-season program history. Daye coached four All-Americans and nine all-conference players during his time at Nicholls State.
Daye, 56, has also worked under head coaches Mike Archer at LSU, Curley Hallman at Southern Mississippi and Pete Richardson at Southern.
As a player and young coach at LSU, Daye was part of teams that played in the 1983 Orange Bowl, 1984 Sugar Bowl, 1985 Liberty Bowl, 1986 Sugar Bowl, 1988 Gator Bowl, 1989 Hall of Fame Bowl and the 1990 All-American Bowl. LSU won the Southeastern Conference championship twice, in 1986 and 1988, while Daye was at his alma mater.
He played for coach Bill Arnsparger at LSU.
“I have been blessed to be doing this for so long,” Daye said.
Daye has not put a timetable on getting back into coaching.
“It depends on how many fish I catch,” he joked.
Daye talked with Ferriday High coach Stanley Smith after the Trojans won the state championship last month.
“I am so proud for them,” he said. “That is a great thing for the entire community. And I will always be Ferriday through and through.”
Daye said he and Kathy will decide down the road on their future plans.
“We’re just going to sit back for a little while before we make any kind of decisions,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.