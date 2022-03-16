Delta Charter’s baseball team dropped a pair of home games as part of Family Community Christian School Tournament.

The Storm fell to Caldwell 11-1 on Thursday before losing a a close contest to Delhi Charter 7-5 on Friday.

Against Delhi Charter, Davis Cooper was 2-for-3, while Ethan Keith finished the game at 2-for-4.

Preston Higgins and Chase McGraw also had hits.

Keith struck out eight in the contest.

“It was a good game,” said first-year DCS coach Nick Kennedy. “We are looking forward to playing Delhi Charter in district next year.”

Delta Charter fell to St. Frederick of Monroe 19-1 Monday at Delta Charter.

DCS had four hits — singles by Higgins, Payten Roberts, Kyle Whatley and Cooper.

“We just have to eliminate the small stuff,” Kennedy said. “Every game there’s one inning that kills us and takes away our momentum. But the kids never give up and they always battle.”

The Storm are currently ranked at No. 21 in the Class 1A power rankings.

Delta Charter, 2-6, hosts Sicily Island Thursday.

The Storm travel to Block Monday before hosting Oak Grove Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.