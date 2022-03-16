DCS baseball drops pair By Joey Martin Mar 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter’s baseball team dropped a pair of home games as part of Family Community Christian School Tournament.The Storm fell to Caldwell 11-1 on Thursday before losing a a close contest to Delhi Charter 7-5 on Friday.Against Delhi Charter, Davis Cooper was 2-for-3, while Ethan Keith finished the game at 2-for-4. Preston Higgins and Chase McGraw also had hits.Keith struck out eight in the contest.“It was a good game,” said first-year DCS coach Nick Kennedy. “We are looking forward to playing Delhi Charter in district next year.” Delta Charter fell to St. Frederick of Monroe 19-1 Monday at Delta Charter.DCS had four hits — singles by Higgins, Payten Roberts, Kyle Whatley and Cooper.“We just have to eliminate the small stuff,” Kennedy said. “Every game there’s one inning that kills us and takes away our momentum. But the kids never give up and they always battle.”The Storm are currently ranked at No. 21 in the Class 1A power rankings.Delta Charter, 2-6, hosts Sicily Island Thursday.The Storm travel to Block Monday before hosting Oak Grove Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charter Dcs Sport Baseball Nick Kennedy Ethan Keith Preston Higgins Baseball Team Delta Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +4 DC robotics team places at state Mar 9, 2022 Vex Robotics teams from Delta Charter competed in State Competition on Tuesday, March 8th at LSUA. Read more Vidalia Mardi Gras Parade Mar 2, 2022 Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe softball team bus raided, equipment set ablazeWest Monroe's Green steps down as girls coachWossman boys sweep All-District awardsRebels earn 3 victories in Jay Patterson TournamentFunderburk's 3-run homer highlights West Monroe's district win over WOWossman punches ticket to Class 3A State Championship GameWest Monroe man arrested for resisting arrest after reporting clogged drainsNeville's McCraney earns District 2-4A MVP honorsPolice, sheriff grapple with shootingsSt. Frederick boys land two on District 2-1A First Team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
