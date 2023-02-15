DCS boys fall to Mangham By Joey Martin Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 65-47 loss to Mangham in Ferriday Tuesday.The Dragons led 32-23 at halftime.Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 24 points, while Tryin Singleton added 14. The Storm finished the regular season at 7-18, and are ranked No. 27 in Division IV select.The top 24 teams advance. The playoff brackets will be released Monday.“We lost some games we should not lost,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “But that’s the way it is.”Delta Charter’s girls host a playoff game Monday after receiving a first-round bye.The Lady Storm will host the winner of No. 9 Sacred Heart of Ville Platte and No. 24 Lincoln Prep. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Promise to mother leads to Vidalia Mardi Gras parade 2 hrs ago Growing up in New Orleans, Casandra Lynch and her mother, Ellen Anderson, loved the Mardi Gr… Read morePromise to mother leads to Vidalia Mardi Gras parade Vidalia Upper to host book fair 2 hrs ago Vidalia Upper Elementary School opens its annual Book Fair Feb. 27 thru March 3, 2023. Read moreVidalia Upper to host book fair Ministers fellowship slated Feb 8, 2023 Bethel Church will host a Ministers Fellowship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Guest speak wil… Read moreMinisters fellowship slated
