Delta Charter defeated Sicily Island 20-8 Saturday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.
The Storm led Harrisonburg 1-0 in the first inning Friday when the game was stopped because of rain.
The Storm finished with 16 hits against Sicily Island.
“Our younger guys were very productive at the plate,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn.
Ethan Keith tripled and singled three times for the Storm, driving in five runs.
Jared Barron doubled and singled.
Preston Higgins tripled and singled.
Juvari Singleton doubled and singled.
Drew Brown finished with two singles, while Lawson Reyes and Morgan Hawn both singled.
Blake Grayson had four runs batted it.
Higgins struck out six batters for the Storm.
Delta Charter hosts its own tournament this weekend.
The Storm faces Grace Christian Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Delta Charter takes on LaSalle Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.