For the first time ever, two Delta Charter tennis players met in the Division IV Region 2 Tennis Tournament, as No. 2 seed Bella Dawkins defeated No. 6 seed Cailey Geoghegan in the regional semifinals.
The good news is both players advance to the Class 1A state tennis tournament in Monroe beginning April 25.
Also advancing to state was the boys doubles team of Aidan Ferguson and Keneth Roberts, seeded No. 7.
The regional tournament was held at the Vidalia Tennis Center.
Rain stopped play Tuesday before four finals matches could be played. They were resumed today (Wednesday).
Dawkins, a junior who made it to the semifinals at Regionals last year, defeated Geoghegan 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday.
“It was a win-win situation,” said Delta Charter tennis coach Emily Dawkins, Bella’s aunt. “It was interesting to watch. Our whole team gave a great effort. They all played really well.”
Dawkins lost to No. 1 Jordan Dunbar of Avoyelles in the finals by a 6-1, 6-0 score. Dunbar won all three of her earlier matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores. The freshman is ranked No. 12 by the USTA in her age group.
Dunbar is the daughter of long-time Marksville head football coach J.T. Dunbar.
Dawkins defeated Ales Zolfaghari of Sacred Heart Academy 6-2, 6-0 and Alexis Manuel of Westminster 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semifinals.
Geoghegan defeated Maddison Rogge 6-2, 6-0 and Laura Zaunbrecher of St. Edmund 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.
Ferguson and Roberts defeated Duncan and Lee of Avoyelles Public Charter 6-4 and 10-7 in a tiebreaker.
The DCS pair fell to Bertrand and Fruge of St. Edmund, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
In girls doubles, No. 8 Saige Smith and Peyton Atkins defeated Arden and Kaigle in the first round before falling to Neusseteer and Venable in the second round Monday.
Kenzy Hawley and Jaci McFarland, seeded No. 13, defeated McBride and McDowell of Grace Christian 6-4, 6-0 before falling to No. 4 Hines and Lemoine of Avoyelles Public Charter 6-3, 6-4.
No. 24 Emma Dawkins and Jayden Searles lost to Neuseteer and Venable in the first round.
No. 12 Ruger Burnette and Luke Hargis of Delta Charter fell to Dickens/Redmon-Munoz of Avoyelles Public 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
