Delta Charter freshman Roniya Ellis was named to the District 2-1A first team, while junior Chyann Lee was named to the second team.
For the boys, Delta Charter sophomore Ronald Ellis Jr., was named to the 2-1A second team.
Ronald Ellis averaged 14.7 points a game and 3.4 rebounds for the Storm.
Ronald’s sister, Roniya Ellis averaged 15.6 points a game and 5.9 rebounds, while Lee averaged 9.2 points a game 3.3 rebounds.
District coaches bestowed player of the year and coach of the year honors upon Ouachita Christian guard Avery Hopkins and head coach Stan Humphries, respectfully, following an undefeated district run.
Hopkins led the team in scoring this season, while Humphries guided the Lady Eagles to a semifinal run with a 31-3 overall record.
Delta Charter senior Jaden Boydstun and junior Carlee Short were named as honorable mentions.
Also named to the first team was Ricarra Lewis of Sicily Island and Jamariya Bass of Tensas.
Rawyah Phillips of Sicily Island was named to the second team.
For the boys, Prentiss Britton and Jivion Rimmey of Tensas were named to the first team, along with Xavier Bates of Sicily Island.
Ricky Tolliver Jr., of Sicily Island and Zydvavian Bass of Tensas were named to the second team.
Named as honorable mentions were Austin Polk (Sicily Island), Carterrius Cooper (Sicily Island), Damond Bass (Tensas), Jaquan Gibson (Tensas), Jerleel Washington (Tensas), Jemon Marshall (Tensas) and Terrion Scott (Tensas),
