DCS soccer drops two By Joey Martin Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s soccer teams dropped two games each last week.“We just haven’t been able to field a full team,” said Delta Charter head coach Christal McGlothin.Delta Charter’s girls fell to Buckeye 4-1, before falling to St. Frederick 3-0.Sydney Sharp scored Delta Charter’s goal with an assist from Jaci McFarland. “We had 10 players, and just ran out of gas,” McGlothin said.Delta Charter’s boys fell to Glenmora 5-0,and were shut out by Buckeye 5-0.“Both teams have been playing hard,” McGlothin said.Delta Charter visits Grant Friday in its final games of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christal Mcglothin Delta Sport Football Sydney Sharp Buckeye Soccer Team Team Dcs Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY 'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' 1 hr ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “The Love a Prince Couldn’t Resist,” a vir… Read more'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' CPA releases honor's list 1 hr ago Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list COA takes apps for coupons 1 hr ago Concordia Council on Aging is accepting applications for USDA Farmers' Market Coupons until… Read moreCOA takes apps for coupons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.