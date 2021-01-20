Delta Charter dropped a pair of games at St. Frederick in Monroe on Monday.
The Lady Storm fell to St. Fred 3-1, while the DCS boys dropped an 8-4 decision.
Jaci McFarland scored the Lady Storm's only goal on an assist from Saige Smith.
In the boys contest, Eli Sharp had three goals and an assist.
Zac Clayton scored a goal and dished out an assist.
Bradford Prunty and Kenneth Roberts both had assists for the Storm.
Delta Charter dropped a pair of games to Grace Christian Friday in Ferriday.
The Lady Storm fell to second-ranked Grace Christian 3-1.
Ally Crofford scored for the Lady Storm off of an assist from Chloe Smith.
"The girls played overall a good game," said Delta Charter coach Christal McGlothin. "I feel like we can play with anybody when we are on our game."
The Delta Charter boys fell 4-1 to Grace Christian.
Zac Clayton scored the Storm's only goal on a penalty kick.
Delta Charter hosts Rapides Friday. DCS plays at Ouachita Christian on January 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.