Delta Charter’s soccer teams came up just short of making the playoffs.
But two Storm players were recognized as members of the Division IV All-Academic Teams.
Delta Charter’s Jorydn Sharrp carried a 3.9600 grade point average to earn all-academic honors on the girls team, while Landon Davis had a 3.6300 GPA to make the boys team.
Davis was named to the Class 1A All-Academic Baseball Team.
Concordia Parish students numbered 34 making All-Academic teams, including seven who were in at least two spots.
