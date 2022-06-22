DCS softball camp slated Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Delta Charter Softball Camp will be held June 27-29 at Delta Charter’s softball field.The camps is $50 per participant and all girls are invited.Campers are responsble for glove, cleats, bat and water bottle. Instructors include Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Crnkovic, Lady Storm assistant coach Milah McGraw and Lady Storm players.To register call or text 601-888-570.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Camp Sport Camper Delta Cleats Lady Storm Instructor Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Rotary Scholarships Jun 15, 2022 ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP winners were from left, Sophie Cooper of Delta Charter, Jaddah T. Johnson… Read more Library hosts 'Cooking With Vegetables' Jun 15, 2022 On Thursday, June 16th, LSU AgCenter will be hosting their, “Cooking with Vegetables” progra… Read more Library schedules Excel class Jun 15, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host a basic Excel class instructed by Stephen Collins fr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProud Papa: Diamond success runs in Pearson familyEven after his season ended, Young collects one final victory at Louisiana TechMiss Louisiana pageant this week; final to be televised SaturdayWest Monroe man arrested for attempting to swallow evidenceButcher: ‘Some of these campuses look horrible’Allen family honors son with local golf eventAudit: Former clerk improperly took fundsWilliams appointed new ROVWest Monroe woman arrested for stealing vehicleWest Monroe man arrested for hit and run Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
