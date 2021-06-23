I had a nice conversation with New Orleans head baseball coach Blake Dean Monday after a column I wrote last week about being disappointed that Dean’s name was never mentioned as a possible successor to Paul Mainieri.
Typical Blake Dean, he took it all in stride.
“If they called me, I would love to go up there,” Dean said. “But I get it. I’ve been coaching for six years. I was 27 when I took this job and I’m still one of the youngest coaches at 33. I understand the process. And they can get the best of the best.”
Dean is the fifth-youngest college baseball coach right now. He turned 33 in February.
Kyle Hollack of Bowling Green will be 33 on August 6.
The next four, who are younger than Dean by just a few months, are Andy Pascoe of Western Illinois, Paul Panik of Iona and Aaron Meade of Tarleton State.
Dean arrived at LSU in Mainieri’s first season as Tiger head coach.
“That was a heckuva year,” Dean said. “He came in and was running people off, instilling what he wanted to do. But after that first year it was smooth sailing. Everyone thinks of him as this quiet guy, but he can be very fiery, especially at that highly competitive level. But at the end of the day if you give your best you’re good with him. When I stayed my senior year our relationship really grew even further.”
As a prep star at Crestview High, Dean was a four-year all-state honoree and was a member of the USA Baseball Youth National Team. Following his senior season, he claimed Louisville Slugger All-America recognition and was named to Baseball America’s Top 300 High School Players of 2006.
From there, he packed his bags for Baton Rouge where he helped LSU post a combined 175 wins, three trips to the NCAA Super Regionals and a pair of berths in the College World Series – including a National Championship in 2009.
As they had done during his high school career, honors came in by the handful for Dean in college. As a rookie, he was named Freshman All-SEC, Louisiana Freshman of the Year and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.
One year later, Dean was tabbed first-team All-American by Baseball America, second-team All-South Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Louisiana Hitter of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. He also claimed SEC Tournament MVP and Baton Rouge Regional Most Outstanding Player recognition during the Tigers’ march to Omaha.
Dean claimed first-team all-state honors in each of his final three collegiate seasons, was tabbed first-team All-SEC as a junior and was a candidate for the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award in 2010.
Along the way, he finished second in school history in hits (332), RBI (260) and total bases (575), fourth in home runs (56) and fifth in runs scored (223).
In 2020, Dean was named to the LSU all-time starting nine by the NCAA after his career in Baton Rouge.
Dean said he was surprised, and not surprised by Mainieri’s decision to retire.
“I could see that it was starting to wear on him,” he said. “The expectations at LSU are so high.”
Not surprisingly, Dean does not like the transfer portal where a player in any sport at any school can transfer to another school and become immediately eligible.
“You recruit a guy who may be under the covers a bit, building him up and then he’s gone,” said Dean, who lost two players by transfer portal this year. “I’m just not sure the word loyalty exists anymore. It’s just opened up a big can of worms. And it really benefits the Power 5 conferences.”
Dean is 130-119-1 at UNO. He picked up his 100th win against Louisiana on Mar. 12, 2019.
The Privateers started getting hot in 2020, winning 11 of 14 games before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Orleans swept Arkansas State in that span, won series against UConn and Nicholls, and defeated Tulane in the first game of the Pelican Cup.
So did LSU leave the door open for a bigger school to swoop this rising coaching star?
“Any job in any profession if you have the chance to make more money you are going to consider it,” Dean said. “I look at programs like Southern Miss and South Alabama, who have such good facilities. LSU used to have the best, but now it is starting to age.And you look at what Louisiana Tech did after they lost their facilities to a tornado. I’m really proud of what they have accomplished.”
Dean can be just as proud of what he has accomplished at UNO.
Dean was drafted twice during his time at LSU, going in the 10th round to the Minnesota Twins in 2009 and in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010.
He played two seasons professionally in the Dodgers’ organization, suiting up in Rookie League for the Ogden Raptors in 2010 and the Class A Great Lakes Loons in 2011 before returning to LSU to finish his degree.
Dean completed his bachelor’s degree in sports administration from LSU in 2013.
After his two years of pro ball, the Crestview, Fla. native spent one season as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater where he earned his degree in sports administration before joining the Privateer coaching staff in 2014.
There’s no doubt on my mind UNO knows they have a hidden gem in Blake Dean.
But don’t count on him being hidden for long.
