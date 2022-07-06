There used to be a recurring “Saturday Night Live” skit with American actress Rachel Dratch called “Debbie Downer.”
A huge success, there were several renditions of Dratch’s character and her pessimistic personality covering her chipper actors in scenes with this dark ominous cloud that was her angst.
Friends excited about Thanksgiving? Welcome in Debbie Downer to erase any and all enthusiasm about the holiday.
Celebrating a loved one getting married? Here comes Debbie Downer’s dejection.
Sometimes I sit and wonder if I’m turning into this fictional comedic character after engaging in a full offseason of negativity directed toward the sport I love the most.
We’ve pulled at the thread of problems that exist due to the lack of restrictions and structure for NIL deals and immediate transfers in the portal for a large majority of the offseason. On top of that, we have to truly consider the changing landscape of college football now that USC and UCLA have been accepted into the Big Ten, just one year after Texas and Oklahoma agreed to jump ship to the SEC.
Big Ten presidents voted to accept both the Trojans and the Bruins into the conference as soon as 2024, and by all reports, conference expansion likely won’t stop there for the Big Ten.
And you’d be a fool to think the SEC won’t entertain talks with ACC schools to try and remain ahead.
Blame it on greed. Blame it on the NCAA Board of Governors incompetence. Blame it on whatever you want. The truth is television money and the NCAA’s shortcomings have each contributed to the formation of super conferences, and I can’t help but wonder what this does for postseason football down the line.
Cincinnati got its chance as a “little guy” in a four-team playoff last football season, and those opportunities will simply be harder to come by when you stack resumes against these super conference teams. And that’s if these conferences decide to still play ball with the rest of the country.
The Big Ten and the SEC will have enough brand power to form their own playoffs down the road. That’s not crazy talk either, as multiple outlets reported back at the SEC spring meetings that topic was discussed among school members. When Oklahoma and Texas officially join in 2025, the SEC could hypothetically have an eight-team playoff with the likes of the Sooners, Longhorns, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida. Those are eight of the most popular brands in all of football, so you can imagine what networks would be willing to pay for streaming rights. Ratings would arguably be higher for that than anything we’ve seen in the College Football Playoff era. Imagine what it would look like if the conferences continue to expand with additions like Florida State, Miami or Clemson. We’re just spitballin’ here, but imagining those schools jumping ship to the SEC isn’t as far-fetched as it used to be.
And with or without them, the financial opportunities for these conferences and institutions could lead to super conferences doing their own thing in the postseason down the line. Don’t rule it out, especially after the NFL is reportedly in talks with streaming networks about a potential $3B per year deal for its NFL Sunday Ticket. That’s double the amount DirecTV paid for it, and some feel that’s the only reason DirecTV stayed as strong as it has through the years.
The point of all of this is to illustrate the power in this sport has fully shifted to the television dollar, and it’s already had a significant impact on distancing rivals (Texas A&M vs. Texas for example) and creating boundless regions (enjoy that flight from Los Angeles to New Brunswick, N.J., USC).
While my buddies can’t wait to sit in front of the TV and mindlessly watch two teams play again on Saturdays in the fall, I find myself more and more like Debbie Downer. The problems are multiplying, and I can’t help but hang my head and ask, “What’s next?”
