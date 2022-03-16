If Will Wade ever writes a book, I will be first in line to make the purchase.
The embattled LSU coach could have run for governor of Louisiana (is that a good thing?) and probably won three years ago.
Wade will have time to write that book after being fired as LSU head coach Saturday.
Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva has to be shaking his head, saying “I tried to tell ya.”
Wade was the big man on campus after taking on SEC teams and the NCAA and seemingly winning.
Just when it looked like the NCAA.had slithered back to its corner, it waits until right before the SEC Tournament to send LSU a Notice of Allegations for an infractions case that dates back to the 2017 federal investigation of corruption in the sport.
I did not realize there was no corruption before that time. Hello? Lester Earl?
In 2018-19, LSU went 28-7, losing too Michigan State in the third round. The Tigers went 16-2 in the SEC.
But rumblings began about improper goings-on, and Alleva began targeting Wade.
On March 9, 2019, LSU students filled the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, holding up signs in support of Wade while chanting “Free Will Wade.”
Then when Alleva made his way into the PMAC, he was met with a chorus of boos and “Joe must go!” chants.
The protest came after Wade’s indefinite suspension from the team after he declined to meet with university officials about comments about an offer made to a recruit (most believe Javonte Smart) he reportedly made in a wiretapped phone call with a federally convicted college hoops middleman.
Fast forward to this year, where the Tigers are under-achieving for the second straight year, and the heat has been turned up to where LSU will probably face strong penalties and the mood has changed faster than a handshake between Michigan and Wisconsin basketball players.
Colorful LSU coach Dale Brown had the Tigers battling for NCAA supremacy against the likes of Indiana and Marquette along with the four mentioned above.
But in 1982, LSU assistant Ron Abernathy, on a trip to nearby Gulfport, Miss., to recruit Kenny Jimerson, the state’s player of the year, reports the theft of a briefcase with $2,000 cash in it from the front seat of his unlocked van.
A youth is later arrested. Mississippi Circuit Judge James Thomas, hearing the case, sentences the defendant, but makes public his suspicions about the complainant. Thomas directs that a transcript of the trial be forwarded to the NCAA.
LSU its own investigation, and accepts Abernathy’s explanation--he was out paying bills in Baton Rouge when he got an emergency phone call to make a recruiting trip.
A total of $1,100--all in $100 and $50 bills--was recovered and taken into evidence. A certified check for that amount was mailed to Abernathy, who wrote back, thanking the officials.
But it’s been going on for years. Three young Philadelphia 76ers, Charles Barkley, Terry Catledge and Leon Wood, tell of offers they received during recruitment. Wood says he got a car at his first school, Arizona, and took it with him when he transferred to Cal State Fullerton.
I mentioned before about having our granddaughter, Emerson, at our house S and Super Simple Songs was playing on the television. The third song was about who took the cookie from the cookie jar. None of the cartoon animals were tigers. I told Emmy it may have been Will Wade. She just gave me a puzzled look. I told her she would get it later.
It’s a never-ending story in college basketball.
And it all depends on who you are.
Connecticut placed its men’s basketball program on probation for two years back in 2011-12 and cut out one scholarship for the next two seasons by self-imposed sanctions for what it admits were major NCAA recruiting violations.
However, UConn disagreed with one of the NCAA’s most notable findings, saying that the evidence doesn’t support its allegations that coach Jim Calhoun failed to promote a atmosphere of compliance.
The university did acknowledge that basketball staff members made impermissible phone calls and sent text messages, as cited by the NCAA in a May report after a 15-month investigation. UConn also admitted that it improperly provided free game tickets to high school coaches and others.
The NCAA didn’t like Jerry Tarkanian and they found a way to penalize UNLV.
They didn’t like Brown, so they found a way to drop the hammer on LSU.
I am not saying Tarkanian or Brown were innocent. And Wade is certainly not innocent. But it’s becoming more and more apparent, you can count the innocent folks on your left hand.
I became even more incensed after former LSU basketball player Lester Earl issued an apology in September of 2007 to brown and
Earl claimed that the NCAA pressured him into making false claims against Brown or else he would lose years of NCAA eligibility.
“I was pressured into telling them something,” Earl told Scott Rabalais, when he was with The Advocate. “I was 19 years old at that time. The NCAA intimidated me, manipulated me into making up things, and basically encouraged me to lie, in order to be able to finish my playing career at Kansas. They told me if we don’t find any dirt on Coach Brown you won’t be allowed to play but one more year at Kansas. I caused great harm, heartache and difficulties for so many people. I feel sorriest for hurting Coach Brown. Coach Brown, I apologize to you for tarnishing your magnificent career at LSU.”
I’m now anxious to see if they go after Duke, Kansas and Arizona, which were also in their gunsight. Zion Williamson (is he still a Pelican?) apparently got a lot of help getting to Duke.
He apparently needs a lot of help getting on the floor for the Pelicans.
I hate all this for Wade, even though he brought it on himself. I loved his fire and passion.
But Will Wade is no longer fan favorite No. 1.
A dynamic lady named Kim Mulkey who is LSU’s women’s coach holds that spot.
I may trade my Wade book for Mulkey’s memoirs down the road.
