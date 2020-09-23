It felt like an eternity, but SEC football is finally here.
And the defending national champs are one of the highlighted teams this weekend. Because while Alabama plays a depleted Missouri squad to start the season and Georgia inherits what’s sure to be a struggling Arkansas squad, LSU with all of its fascinating questions gets matched up against a Mississippi State squad that welcomed Mike Leach and quarterback K.J. Costello to campus this year.
Let the “Air Raid” in Starkville begin.
Before we touch on LSU, Tiger fans should first show Mississippi State a little respect before this matchup begins. Because I know what fans are already thinking… “It’s Leach’s first year. That offense isn’t going to be anywhere near its potential in year one.”
That’s not necessarily true. While Leach’s offense will likely expand and grow and evolve in the years to come, Leach had immediate success with his passing game at Washington State when he first took the job. And now he takes over at Mississippi State with a quarterback that led the Pac-12 in passing in 2018. Say hello to the SEC's newest dynamic duo.
After Mississippi State’s new head coach took over at Washington State in 2012, the Cougars finished Top 10 in the country in passing yards per game every season he was head coach.
To take it a step further, Washington State finished Top 3 in that category the last six seasons.
Leach’s air raid produces immediate results, but it’s up to Leach to give the ball to Kylin Hill (1,350 rushing yards in 2019) as many times as possible in 2020.
Costello, who threw for 3,435 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018 before missing a majority of the 2019 season, and Hill make up one of the more dangerous backfields in the country.
But enough about the Bulldogs. This game is more about LSU, as the Tigers enter the 2020 season without many of last year’s starters. And yet, the Tigers are still contenders, especially after a nice “opt-in” from Neil Farrell to beef that defensive line up just a little bit more.
The defense will have superstars all over the field with two Preseason First-Team All-SEC defensive backs in Derek Stingley and Jacoby Stevens, linebackers in Jabrill Cox and Damone Clark who coaches have raved about all offseason and a defensive line that could arguably be deeper than it was a year ago even without Tyler Shelvin, who opted out this summer.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has said this will be more of an attacking defense under Bo Pelini, so the visual difference of this defense should extend beyond a 4-3 scheme change.
LSU fans probably think I’m burying the lead here, though. They want to know how this offense will look and if it will resemble the 2019 squad. The simple answer is no.
There’s no way LSU can replicate a season where Joe Burrow had the greatest individual season in college football history.
LSU has retooled its offensive line, lost the best receiver in college football and now has its former running back striking fear in defenses that oppose the Kansas City Chiefs.
It ain’t happening.
Now can they be good? I certainly think so.
Myles Brennan should be solid. He has great arm strength, he’s bided his time behind Burrow and he’s devoted to his craft (the weight he's put on since arriving on campus is evidence of that). He doesn’t look like a stick anymore, folks.
But can he handle the bright lights?
Can Brennan improvise like Burrow did by buying time with his athleticism and checking down on a dime?
You have to be both athletic and studious to make some of the plays Burrow did a season ago. It's why Burrow is already turning heads in a Bengals uniform.
Nobody can answer those questions but Brennan, but one thing’s for sure, he will have athletes all over the place.
And if you haven’t by now, get used to the name Arik Gilbert. LSU’s newest pass-catching target is going to be a household name by the season’s end.
The stage is set with a marquee 2:30 p.m. matchup on CBS.
What will the 2020 narrative be for this LSU football team?
