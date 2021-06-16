I’m torn.
And I’m not so torn.
And I can’t blame it on the heat — yet!.
June has been an interesting month. We’ve gone from twiddling our thumbs last June, to one breaking news item after another this June.
We’ll start with the search for an LSU baseball coach.
First of all, thanks for being such a class act, Paul Mainieri.
Here’s hoping Mainieri throws out the first pitch as the first game in Alex Box next year and the fans give him a Tiger Stadium-type cheer for putting his heart and soul into LSU baseball.
In a year where integrity didn’t seem to go along with LSU sports in a lot of cases, you never had to worry about Mainieri.
You can disagree with some of his decisions. You can never disagree with his loyalty and love for LSU.
And now on to the next era at Alex Box.
You’ve probably seen the names.
Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, Michigan’s Erik Bakich, Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin, Cliff Godwin of East Carolina and Dan McDonnell of Louisville.
Bianco and Godwin are the favorites.
But there’s one guy whose name I keep missing, and I don’t understand why. Or maybe I do.
I’m torn in pulling for a Bianco or Godwin, to wanting former Tiger Blake Dean as head coach.
I understand he’s young, and doesn’t have the pedigree of some of there coaches.
But if LSU doesn’t go after the true Tiger now, someone else will benefit later.
Dean just completed his sixth season as head coach at the University of New Orleans.
The Privateers went 29-28 this past season, falling to McNeese in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament, defeating Northwestern State before being eliminated by Southeastern 15-13.
Dean is 159-147-1 at New Orleans.
Dean picked up his 100th win against Louisiana on Mar. 12, 2019.
The Privateers started getting hot in 2020, winning 11 of 14 games before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That did not stop the streak Dean has been on in helping to produce draft picks. Eric Orze was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft by the New York Mets. That marked the fourth consecutive year a Privateer has been drafted.
In 2018, the Privateers advanced to the championship game of the 2018 Southland Tournament as the No. 8 seed, defeating No. 1 Sam Houston State University and No. 4 Houston Baptist University (twice) to get there.
The Privateers’ 31-26 record marked the first winning record for the baseball program since 2008 and qualified for the Southland Conference for the first time since joining the league prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
Following two years working under the legendary Ron Maestri, Dean was initially tabbed the interim head coach before officially becoming the Privateers’ seventh head coach on June 30, 2015. Prior to assuming his current position, Dean worked his way up the ladder starting as a volunteer assistant in 2014 before being promoted to a full-time position the following year.
As the team’s hitting coach in 2015, the Privateers saw their average rise 20 points from the 2014 campaign and three of the five returning position players saw significant increases in their respective batting averages.
Dean helped LSU post a combined 175 wins, three trips to the NCAA Super Regionals and a pair of berths in the College World Series – including a National Championship in 2009.
As they had done during his high school career, honors came in by the handful for Dean in college. As a rookie, he was named Freshman All-SEC, Louisiana Freshman of the Year and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.
One year later, Dean was tabbed first-team All-American by Baseball America, second-team All-South Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Louisiana Hitter of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
He also claimed SEC Tournament MVP and Baton Rouge Regional Most Outstanding Player recognition during the Tigers’ march to Omaha.
In 2020, Dean was named to the LSU all-time starting nine by the NCAA after his career in Baton Rouge.
So how impressive would that be for a senior baseball player looking to attend a high-profile college baseball team?
I think Blake Dean should have at least earned a shout-out.
Now on to torn and not torn, the sequel.
Apparently, the college football playoff expansion process is underway.
There is a proposal for a 12-team playoff by the College Football Playoff management committee.
WHOA!!!!
What happened to eight or 10?
That seems a big step.
And I understand all the opting out and uninteresting bowl games.
But are we turning into NCAA basketball where everybody and their brother has a chance to get in. Even if the brother does not even belong anywhere close to Alabama’s dressing room.
The 12-team playoff would feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams. The current playoff format has been in effect since 2014 and features just four teams.
The top four conference champions would receive a first-round bye while the eight other teams played in the first round at the home stadiums of the Nos. 5-8 teams.
The final three rounds would be bowl games at neutral sites.
The proposal will be considered at a July CFP meeting.
One of the big problems is that the teams with byes will not play a home game.
The current recommendation is for neutral-site games in the quarterfinals and semifinals in addition to the national championship game.
So a No. 5 seed gets revenue from a home playoff game, while the top four do not?
And then there’s the fact that fans of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma (just saying) would have to attend three straight neutral-site games.
Those extra games can also lead to more injuries.
And it also makes a mockery of the the old the players are missing more classes adage.
I never bought that to begin with.
Even with the negative, it’s more college football. How can you be against that?
I can’t wait to see what July brings. Especially with the name, image and likeness (NIL) issue the NCAA has to address.
And we already know what’s coming in August — high school and college football.
No being torn about that.
