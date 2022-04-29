Nicholas Kennedy did not hesitate when asked what was more special — his first playoff win as a player at Southaven High in Mississippi his first playoff win as a coach, which he accomplished April 27 when Delta Charter cruised past Lincoln Prep 25-1.
Kennedy is in his first year at Delta Charter, after serving one year as head baseball coach at Vidalia. The Vikings lost to D’Arbonne Woods 4-0 in a first-round playoff game last year.
“My first playoff win as a player came as a freshman, and we were expected to win,” Kennedy said. “As a coach, you put so much work in the preparation, and making sure the kids are listening and learning. There’s only so much you an do after that. It was very satisfying to see that work pay off.”
Ethan Keith did not give up a hit over two inning, while G S allowed one hit in one inning, striking out two.
With doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs.
Preston Higgins doubled and singled.
McGraw tripled, while Will Wiley singled.
Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes drove in runs with sacrifices.
Delta Charter hosts Northwood-Lena Monday at 6 p.m.
Northwood-Lena defeated Sicily Island 11-1.
Monterey received a first-round bye. The Wolves host Anacoco Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Anacoco defeated Bell City 3-2 in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.