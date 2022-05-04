Nicholas Kennedy did not hesitate when asked what was more special — his first playoff win as a player at Southaven High in Mississippi his first playoff win as a coach, which he accomplished April 27 when Delta Charter cruised past Lincoln Prep 25-1.
Kennedy is in his first year at Delta Charter, after serving one year as head baseball coach at Vidalia. The Vikings lost to D’Arbonne Woods 4-0 in a first-round playoff game last year.
“My first playoff win as a player came as a freshman, and we were expected to win,” Kennedy said. “As a coach, you put so much work in the preparation, and making sure the kids are listening and learning. There’s only so much you an do after that. It was very satisfying to see that work pay off.”
The Storm travel to No. 1 Grand Lake Friday with the winner advancing to Sulphur for the state tournament.
Delta Charter reached the state finals in 2018 before falling to Merryville 6-3.
“They are No. 1 for a reason,” Kennedy said. “But we feel like we’re playing some of our best baseball right now.”
Ethan Keith did not give up a hit over two inning, while G S allowed one hit in one inning, striking out two.
With doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs.
Preston Higgins doubled and singled.
McGraw tripled, while Will Wiley singled.
Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes drove in runs with sacrifices.
Delta Charter defeated Northwood-Lena 13-3 Monday at Delta Charter.
The Storm pushed one run across in the bottom of the first as Preston Higgins reached on an error and Will Wiley doubled on a hit-and-run.
“We’ve been working on that all week,” Kennedy said. “And they executed it perfect.”
Delta Charter added four in the second as Lawson Reyes walked, Kyle Whatley singled, Gunner Smith scored Reyes on a sacrifice fly, Higgins beat out a grounder to shortstop, Wiley reached on an error and Ethan Keith singled.
Delta Charter added four more in the third as Chase McGraw led off with a single, Davis Cooper singled, Reyes moved over both runners with a bunt, Smith singled, Higgins doubled, Wiley singled and Keith reached on an error.
“Lawson did not finish with a hit, but he had a walk and couple of bunts which were key to our scoring runs,” Kennedy said. “He trusts the guy behind him.”
Delta Charter added four runs in the fourth.
Will Wiley had four RBIs in the game as did Gunner Smith. Ethan Keith got the win for the storm on the mound throwing 3.2 innings and striking out seven batters. Peyton Roberts closed out the game with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
