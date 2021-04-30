Delta Charter senior pitcher Drew Brown pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 over six innings in a 10-0 win over East I’berville in a Class 1A second round playoff game in Ferriday.
Delta Charter, the No. 4 seed, received a first-round bye.
East I’berville was No. 13. The Tigers defeated Arcadia 15-5 in a first-round game.
“It’s a great feeling to be in the quarterfinals,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn. “Our ultimate goal is to get to Sulphur and let these guys experience what it is like to play in the state tournament.”
Delta Charter will play the winner of No. 5 Logansport and No. 12 Slaughter Community Charter in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to Sulphur.
Logansport and Slaughter were scheduled to play Friday, but that game was rained out.
Second round games must be finished by Tuesday.
Brown struck out the side in the first inning, having a runner reach first on a passed ball strikeout, only to be picked off first base.
DCS scored one run in its first at bat as Brown reached second on two errors with two outs. Preston Higgins and Ethan Keith followed with singles and Zach Clayton was hit by a pitch before the final out.
“We left way too many runners on base,” Ozburn said.
Skylor Fleming reached first base on an error in the top of the second. Following another Storm error, Delta Charter left fielder Jared Barron threw Fleming out at the plate, with a perfect throw to catcher Eli Brown.
Delta Charter scored two in the second.
Barron was hit by a pitch, Blake Grayson reached on an error, Higgins had a sacrifice fly, Brown reached on an error and Payten Roberts reached on an error, scoring courtesy runner Junvari Singleton.
The Storm added three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by 10-run rule.
East I’berville committed 11 errors in the contest.
Grayson doubled and singled, while Roberts finished with two hits each.
Grayson scored three runs, while Chase McGraw and Singleton scored two runs each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.