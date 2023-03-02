Delta Charter baseball plays games By Joey Martin Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s baseball team completed a sweep of Rayville by defeating the Hornets 22-7 Thursday in Rayville.The Storm opened their season three days earlier with a 24-3 win over the Hornets in Ferriday.“We struggled a little early because we came in too relaxed,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy. ”But the guys did what they had to do at the end of the dat.” Juvari and Tyrin Singleton both had two hits, while Kyle Whatley and Ethan Keith each had base hits.On Monday, the Storm fell to LaSalle 20-7.LaSalle fell to Oak Grove 5-3 in the Class A semifinals last year.“It was just one of those nights — but that’s baseball,” Kennedy said. “The good thing is we can move on and have a chance to redeem ourselves.”Kyle Whatley and Will Wiley had two hits each for Delta Charter. Gunner Smith, Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes each had one hit.Delta Charter will compete in a tournament in Oberlin this weekend.The Storm face Lake Arthur Friday at 5:30 p.m.Delta Charter takes on Fairview Saturday at 12:30 p.m.“I don’t know a lot about those teams, but right now I’m just anxious for us to get back on the field and compete,” Kennedy said.DCS plays at Avoyelles Charter Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Tourism Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library hosts virtual review 19 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise… Read moreLibrary hosts virtual review Women's conference scheduled this weekend 19 hrs ago Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday. Read moreWomen's conference scheduled this weekend AARP course slated for library 19 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host the “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course from 8:30… Read moreAARP course slated for library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.